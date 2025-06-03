Acumatica sale to Vista expected to solidify its cloud ERP

Acumatica will soon be under new ownership, as the cloud ERP vendor has entered an agreement to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners.

The deal is for a reported $2 billion and is expected to be finalized this summer.

The investment firm Vista Equity Partners manages more than $100 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, according to the company. Its portfolio includes several ERP, enterprise collaboration, data and technology-enabled businesses.

Acumatica's cloud ERP is focused on delivering editions for construction, distribution, manufacturing, retail and professional services, as well as a generic General Business Edition, for SMBs.

The deal indicates good growth and health of the market for cloud ERP, particularly in the industries Acumatica targets, said John Case, CEO of Acumatica.

Vista's intent is to let Acumatica continue to run independently and plans no changes in management or company structure, he said.

"Vista wants to buy companies that they think can be standalone leaders in their segment, and that's the way they view us," Case said. "They have a good track record of buying companies and succeeding with them, some of which are currently our partners, like Avalara."

John Case John Case

Vista's investment plans in Acumatica are still to be determined to some extent, he said. They will likely include heavy investment in more development of functionality in the industry-specific core ERP editions, as well as capabilities like AI.

"Over five or six years, we might add another standalone vertical or two, but we're not going to do that in the first year," Case said. "It's more about deepening where we are inside manufacturing, construction, distribution and will apply the horizontal things like AI, which are critical to our roadmap."

The relationship between Acumatica and EQT stablemate IFS had no role in the sale, he said.

While Acumatica and IFS had the same owner since 2019, there was no significant business relationship, despite early promises of complementary synergies, Case said.

"There might have been an image that eventually, when customers outgrow Acumatica, they could move up over time to IFS, but we have not seen a customer outgrow Acumatica," he said. "Other than the fact that we've had a common owner, there's been no business relationship."