Acumatica ERP debuts new UI, industry-specific capabilities

Acumatica unveiled a new user interface and several new capabilities for its industry-focused cloud ERP applications that focus on improving user productivity.

Shown at a product release event Wednesday, Acumatica 2024 R2 includes a limited-availability version of a new UI, which is slated for general availability in 2025, and more than 350 new capabilities across the platform. Part of the SaaS ERP's biannual platform refresh, the updates were developed with input from Acumatica's customers, according to the company.

Acumatica ERP offers editions for specific industries -- Construction Edition, Distribution Edition, Manufacturing Edition, Retail Edition -- as well as a generic General Business Edition.

The new capabilities should benefit Acumatica customers and position the company well in the market for ERP systems aimed at SMBs, according to analysts.

Customer input critical for new functionality Jeremy Larsen, vice president of product management at Acumatica, highlighted three themes for October's update. The first is listening to customers detailing their biggest pain points and developing functionality to address these; second is embedding advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning (ML) throughout the applications; and third is engineering the platform to be adaptable for future changes in technology or user requirements, Larsen said during a press briefing. "We want our customers to put their investment in a product that you can have for 30 years, not eight or 10 years like the normal cycle of ERP customers," Larsen said. "Because as new technology comes along, we can easily adopt it or remodel a component of our platform to put the new technology in." Each of the Acumatica 2024 R2 industry applications has new capabilities designed to automate tasks and improve processes, according to the company. The Construction Edition now includes streamlined project billing workflow for simplification of payments and on-demand pro forma invoice creation. The Manufacturing Edition includes a new estimate worksheet that allows manufacturers to estimate costs for multiple quantities in a single sheet. The Distribution Edition now includes Sales Order Margin Analysis Anomaly Detection that uses advanced AI algorithms to detect patterns and anomalies. The Retail Edition includes an embedded Shopify connector and now supports Amazon returns and refunds processes. The new Acumatica UI, available for users to test in this release, will become generally available in an upcoming release. It enables users to personalize and simplify screen layouts or create role-based user experiences, Larsen said. "We will probably have another release or two before it goes general availability," Larsen said. "The key purpose here is get our customers' hands on it so we can continue to work on the quality and iterate around it." Acumatica also said its Professional Services Edition, which was unveiled at Acumatica Summit 2024 in February, would be available later in October. The Professional Services Edition is aimed at engineering firms, architects, consultancies and IT services funds, and includes functionality for project-based accounting, milestone billing, and project and resources management.