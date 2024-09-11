NetSuite ERP gets Redwood UX, more AI and procurement

Oracle NetSuite ERP is aiming for growth and better user experiences as evidenced by a flurry of new capabilities.

Unveiled at the SuiteWorld 2024 this week, NetSuite ERP is adopting the Oracle Redwood Design System, which is slated to roll out to the entire NetSuite application suite and is a significant change for the vendor. Other developments include the infusion of more AI capabilities across NetSuite ERP applications including NetSuite Enterprise Performance Management (EPM); the introduction of SuiteProcurement, an indirect procurement application; and the debut of NetSuite Connector for Salesforce, which enables customers to share real-time data between NetSuite and Salesforce.

Redwood Design System, which Oracle introduced in 2019 to modernize its UX, is already in use for NetSuite EPM and NetSuite Analytics Warehouse. It will eventually roll out to the entire NetSuite application suite starting with commonly used areas such as dashboards, lists and forms, according to the company.

Built and residing on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), NetSuite is a cloud suite of ERP applications designed to integrate and automate core business processes including finance, sales, HR, warehouse management and supply chain. NetSuite ERP is aimed primarily at SMBs, competing with offerings from Acumatica, Microsoft Dynamics, Sage and Unit4.

Reimagined NetSuite ERP UX The NetSuite ERP UX has been "reimagined" to help users be more productive, said Evan Goldberg, NetSuite founder and executive vice president at Oracle NetSuite, during SuiteWorld's opening keynote. NetSuite brought in Hillel Cooperman, senior vice president for UX design at Oracle, to adapt the Redwood Design System for NetSuite. The goal is to make NetSuite's UX as intuitive as consumer applications such as Uber. This involved mapping all the points of friction in NetSuite applications and improving search functionality, Copperman said during the keynote. AI is also changing the approach to modernizing the UX, he said. Generative AI has helped designers better understand how people speak and translate that into the application functionality. NetSuite ERP -- along with Oracle applications -- will soon include an "Ask Oracle" prompt, where users can type in natural language queries. "That's going to become an anchor in our AI-forward user interface across all of our applications and especially NetSuite, which is a leader in terms of jumping on this stuff quickly at Oracle," Cooperman said. NetSuite is also embedding AI throughout its ERP applications in an effort to automate processes and provide better insights from data. As an example, Goldberg pointed to new AI capabilities in NetSuite EPM, a group of applications for financial planning and analysis (FP&A), simplified account reconciliation and close, as well as advanced reporting. "It considers data from every department across the business to improve decision-making," he said. "Now EPM can help get insights even more efficiently because it's infused with more AI." NetSuite has grown in the past year, Goldberg said. The company now has more than 40,000 customers globally and because it's based on OCI, NetSuite ERP is hosted at 36 data centers in 17 OCI regions around the world.