NetSuite adds more AI, introduces Anything-as-a-Service ERP

NEW YORK CITY -- Oracle NetSuite ERP is getting more AI functionality and new capabilities intended to help customers manage services-based business models.

The new AI capabilities are designed to help users perform tasks more efficiently and productively, according to Evan Goldberg, founder and executive vice president at Oracle NetSuite in a briefing here at Thursday's SuiteConnect 2025 event.

The key to effective AI functionality in business applications is to have them fully embedded in a suite, rather than bolted onto the applications, Goldberg said.

The new AI capabilities include the NetSuite CPQ AI Assistant, which enables sellers and buyers to configure product quotes via natural language chat; NetSuite Expert for SuiteAnswers, which provides natural language support guidance; Text Enhance for faster and more accurate data entry in custom text fields; and Prompt Management API for simplifying AI integrations and customizations through the central management of prompts used in large language models in NetSuite.

The vendor also unveiled an Anything-as-a-Service (XaaS) Edition for NetSuite ERP at SuiteConnect. The XaaS Edition is intended for SMBs that are growing and are using hybrid business models, including marketing and selling products and services, as well as other functionality for converging business processes, according to Goldberg.

The XaaS ERP approach is aimed at a new generation of entrepreneurs who don't follow the distinctive business models of previous generations, such as wholesaler, retailer, distributor, manufacturer or internet service provider, he said.

"This blurring of the lines has worked well to NetSuite's advantage," Goldberg said. "We've been doing it all along, but now we're saying there's this new category of company that we have been servicing and now we can package it up from the start to say that we know that this is how your business is evolving, and we've got the right tools for you to do it."

The new AI capabilities and the XaaS Edition are available now in the latest update of NetSuite ERP at no extra charge.

The NetSuite cloud ERP platform comprises a suite of interrelated business applications aimed primarily at small to midsize organizations. The applications include ERP, finance and accounting, CRM, human capital management, field service management, professional services automation and other business applications.

The platform is updated twice a year with new functionality that increasingly includes AI-based features.