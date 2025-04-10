Infor offers process mining, automation in CloudSuite ERP

Infor CloudSuite ERP is getting a dose of new capabilities to enable customers to derive value from automation and AI in business processes.

Infor Velocity Suite launched Thursday after being introduced last October. Velocity Suite offers process mining, automation and generative AI optimization in a bundled package that's available now in CloudSuite.

The intent is for customers to use the process mining functionality to capture how business processes work, automate processes based on industry-specific best practices and use generative AI to improve on them.

Velocity Suite is the confluence of features and capabilities that Infor developed for its industry-specific CloudSuite applications, according to CEO Kevin Samuelson. Even with the new capabilities, customers wanted to know the best practices for industry processes. Velocity Suite provides "one-stop shopping" for customers that are intent on using automation and AI technologies, but struggle to find value, he said.

"Features and functions are only as effective as the actual process through which they run," Samuelson said.

The key to simpler implementation and a quicker path to value is to use the preexisting Infor Value+, a library of prebuilt industry-specific processes that enable customers to identify and automate processes such as invoicing, which vary by industry, he said.

"Prebuilding those processes by industry or even subindustry allows customers to quickly identify opportunities, deploy and see value quickly," Samuelson said.

Velocity Suite offers access to the Value+ library, and customers can implement the automated processes after using process mining for diagnosis.

Developing process mining, automation and generative AI capabilities in the Infor system provides an advantage over third-party applications, he said.

"If you buy these products third-party, they're pulling database logs, they're screen scraping, which are fairly inefficient ways to get at processes and automation," Samuelson said.

Velocity Suite is available for Infor CloudSuite customers at a flat, fixed price, based on a three-tier structure determined by the customer's current licensing costs.