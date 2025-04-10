Getty Images/iStockphoto
Infor offers process mining, automation in CloudSuite ERP
With Velocity Suite, Infor embeds process mining, automation and generative AI into its industry-specific CloudSuite ERP.
Infor CloudSuite ERP is getting a dose of new capabilities to enable customers to derive value from automation and AI in business processes.
Infor Velocity Suite launched Thursday after being introduced last October. Velocity Suite offers process mining, automation and generative AI optimization in a bundled package that's available now in CloudSuite.
The intent is for customers to use the process mining functionality to capture how business processes work, automate processes based on industry-specific best practices and use generative AI to improve on them.
Velocity Suite is the confluence of features and capabilities that Infor developed for its industry-specific CloudSuite applications, according to CEO Kevin Samuelson. Even with the new capabilities, customers wanted to know the best practices for industry processes. Velocity Suite provides "one-stop shopping" for customers that are intent on using automation and AI technologies, but struggle to find value, he said.
"Features and functions are only as effective as the actual process through which they run," Samuelson said.
The key to simpler implementation and a quicker path to value is to use the preexisting Infor Value+, a library of prebuilt industry-specific processes that enable customers to identify and automate processes such as invoicing, which vary by industry, he said.
"Prebuilding those processes by industry or even subindustry allows customers to quickly identify opportunities, deploy and see value quickly," Samuelson said.
Velocity Suite offers access to the Value+ library, and customers can implement the automated processes after using process mining for diagnosis.
Developing process mining, automation and generative AI capabilities in the Infor system provides an advantage over third-party applications, he said.
"If you buy these products third-party, they're pulling database logs, they're screen scraping, which are fairly inefficient ways to get at processes and automation," Samuelson said.
Velocity Suite is available for Infor CloudSuite customers at a flat, fixed price, based on a three-tier structure determined by the customer's current licensing costs.
Streamlining processes
Early adopter Xpress Boats, based in Hot Springs, Ark., has been using Infor Velocity Suite to address and improve internal processes. The manufacturer of fishing and hunting boats has been an Infor ERP customer since 2000 and is currently using its SyteLine, Factory Track and Configure Price Quote software.
Jennifer TerryInformation systems manager, Xpress Boats
Xpress Boats recently started using Velocity Suite's process mining capabilities to address internal issues for inventory accuracy, procure-to-pay and sales order-to-cash processes, according to Jennifer Terry, information systems manager at Xpress Boats.
The company is now working with robotic process automation to automate the return merchandise authorization process for its accounting team. It also intends to use RPA to automate vendor pricing increases, invoicing and accounts payable processes, she said.
"We are extremely excited about the benefits this will bring to our company," Terry said. "As a small organization, we hope to streamline our processes so that our employees can focus on other areas."
Process mining, automation and generative AI are new to Xpress Boats, and the tools offer possibilities for the small manufacturer, she said.
"It has truly opened our eyes to what the future could look like," Terry said.
Infor Velocity Suite is similar to Epicor Prism, another manufacturing-focused ERP AI and RPA system, according to Predrag Jakovljevic, principal industry analyst at Technology Evaluation Centers.
"In general, this approach by Infor and Epicor makes sense," Jakovljevic said. "There are not that many brand-new ERP sales, and the legacy ERP customers might be poached by the new cloud [vendors] like NetSuite. So these add-on AI solutions and services can generate some new revenues."
The flat pricing is also an advantage for Infor customers, he said.
Jim O'Donnell is a news director for Informa TechTarget who covers ERP and other enterprise applications.