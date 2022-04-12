Infor execs tout ERP SaaS growth, industry functionality

Infor's focus on deep industry functionality as the key to successful cloud ERP transitions is paying off.

The privately owned ERP vendor recently touted strong growth in 2021 with total revenues of $3 billion and SaaS revenues of $1 billion, according to Infor CFO Matt Flamini. He was speaking at an event for industry analysts where Infor reaffirmed its commitment to industry-specific ERP.

Overall growth was up 20% and was particularly strong in Infor's two largest markets, with revenue up 32% in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and 17% in North America. Infor experienced "significant growth" across some key industries, Flamini said, including distribution at 59% and automotive at 52%.

Owned by Koch Industries, Infor is continuing its move from an ERP company built on a perpetual on-premises license model to a subscription-based business model, he said.

Early innings of cloud transition Kevin Samuelson, Infor CEO, described the ERP market as still being in the "early innings" of its transition to the cloud, and outlined how Infor is trying to position itself as one of the leaders in the market. Few companies have moved their ERP systems to the cloud, but many will decide to over the next few years, which could usher in leadership and distribution changes, Samuelson said. "If we look at other areas where technology has transformed, usually the leadership changes, and some companies that maybe weren't as big or successful with the earliest technologies can shake up the market and become true leaders," he said. "And we hope that that's us." Infor CEO Kevin Samuelson spoke at an analyst event in April 2022. Companies know how important enterprise operational software is, but "in general are very scared of the process to implement and adopt that software," he said. Deep ERP functionality for specific industries is a key differentiator for Infor, including the company's purpose-built ERP systems for discrete manufacturing industries, process manufacturing industries, distribution and healthcare, Samuelson said. Other vendors "build one system and then try to deploy it across many industries," which means that "innovation has to be widely distributed over time," he said. Infor, for example, has added process mining to its Infor OS technology framework. At the end of April, process modeling capabilities will also be added to the OS, according to Infor CTO Soma Somasundaram. "Process mining is now part of Infor OS as we're releasing Process Modeler at the end of this month," Somasundaram said. "That's a huge innovation for customers because built-in process modeling and process intelligence is a thousand times better than having screen scraping and getting data from one point in time." Infor's Process Modeler will combine its cloud data lake, AI-based modeling and industry verticality to derive better time to value, optimize processes and enable different business models, he said. "By working on the data from the data lake, you can actually see the progress of the process," Somasundaram said. "And that's our technology, not third-party technology."