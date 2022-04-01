Microsoft gets in process mining game with Minit acquisition

Microsoft is staking a claim in the process mining market with the acquisition of Minit, a firm based in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition validates the value of process mining in the enterprise, and will solidify Minit's position in a crowded marketplace, according to analysts.

In a blog post that announced the deal, Microsoft stated that Minit is a "leader in process mining technology that enables businesses to uncover opportunities for continuous process improvement and better operational efficiency."

The acquisition of Minit will help Microsoft customers create a complete picture of their business processes and enable processes like order-to-cash to be automatically analyzed and improved, according to the blog post. This will help them undergo digital transformations and improve operations.

"Customers will be able to better understand their process data, uncover what operations look like in reality and drive process standardization and improvement across the entire organization to ensure compliance at every step," the blog post said.

The acquisition by Microsoft provides Minit the opportunity for substantial growth, said James Dening, Minit CEO, in a blog published by Minit.

"We are looking forward to what it means to become part of an industry leader like Microsoft, and what that brings us -- how we can use that scale and excellence to continue to deliver great solutions to our customers," Dening said in the blog.

Process mining's growing importance in the enterprise Minit is one of a number of vendors in a process mining software market that has grown significantly in the past few years. Others, including Celonis and Signavio, have gained market share in part by partnering or integrating with enterprise heavyweights like SAP, IBM and Service Now. SAP was an early investor in Celonis and Signavio, which it acquired in 2021. Microsoft's acquisition of Minit is a strong confirmation of the importance of process mining, according to Maureen Fleming, program vice president at IDC. Microsoft has a significant opportunity with Minit to more systematically improve worker productivity, especially improving how work flows across teams of workers using Outlook and Teams. Maureen FlemingProgram vice president, IDC The different investments that enterprise vendors are making means there will be a lot of innovation among the process mining vendors, she said. Microsoft may choose to focus on improving the strengths in its Office products. "Microsoft has a significant opportunity with Minit to more systematically improve worker productivity, especially improving how work flows across teams of workers using Outlook and Teams," Fleming said. "Modernizing that with the help of Minit would be a huge win for Microsoft's customers." Microsoft adding Minit indicates that process mining and business process intelligence capabilities will eventually be natively embedded into all major enterprise technology platforms, said Reetika Fleming, research leader at HFS Research. "Basic data visualizations and mining of transactional data flowing through systems will become commonplace," she said. "I'd expect the Salesforces, Workdays and Oracles of the world to buy into this market and provide some base capability as well, because right now it's just easier to buy than build."