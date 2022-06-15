Process mining becomes acquisition target, altering the terrain

The process mining market is still relatively new, but it is evolving rapidly.

Indeed, the market is changing so rapidly that it will be significantly altered -- or not exist at all -- in a few years, according to analysts.

Process mining software enables organizations to analyze how business processes work, how often they're used and who is using them. This is particularly important for the enterprise, where business processes can be inefficient, broken or duplicated.

Typically, process mining applications are used for business process reengineering and business process management initiatives. But they've more recently established themselves as a tool for digital transformation projects. Modern process mining applications, which include advanced analytics and automation capabilities, can help companies audit processes when migrating from on-premises to cloud-based platforms, pinpointing what processes can stay behind.

Celonis and Signavio, two of the biggest process mining vendors, have made significant technology advancements and added capabilities such as automated recommendations on process improvements. And they've caught the eye of enterprise technology vendors such as SAP, which acquired Signavio in 2021, and Microsoft, which added Minit to its portfolio in 2022.

As companies look to examine and improve processes, there are a variety of approaches and vendors they can consider. Market leaders like Celonis and Signavio are complex software platforms that are well suited for larger, more complex organizations and are primarily aimed at data analysts and scientists. Other process mining vendors offer approaches that require less technical expertise.

Smaller process mining vendors hold out Stereologic is one of the smaller vendors that aims to capture a slice of the process mining market. The Toronto-based company focuses on establishing a holistic picture of enterprise processes, according to Sofia Passova, Stereologic's president, founder and CEO. Sofia Passova Sofia Passova To do so requires capturing not just the processes, but the people interactions involved in performing the processes, Passova said. Process mining in and of itself is superficial because how processes are interconnected can be misinterpreted and the people side of processes can be overlooked. The Stereologic approach is to monitor and record what people do, and then generate an easy-to-read model that represents the reality of a process, she said. This is intended to provide information that average business users -- rather than data scientists -- can take advantage of, such as uncovering inefficiencies or helping determine what processes are best suited to automation. "We try not only to understand processes, but to make it comprehensive enough for normal business people, not specialists like data analysts," Passova said. "You can read it like a story for kids." Mavim is another independent vendor that's taking a more holistic approach to process mining. Based in Amsterdam, Mavim began about 30 years ago in process documentation and collaboration. It has evolved to incorporate process mining and modeling that enables the creation of a digital twin, or a digital representation, of an entire organization -- from processes to organizational structure to compliances and controls, according to Leo Salomons, head of U.S. value engineering at Mavim. Leo Salomons Leo Salomons This digital twin can help organizations plan transformation projects, including a technical one like an ERP cloud transformation, or a business one like an M&A or a strategy shift. "You can figure out how those changes impact the organization or model out what the implications of those changes would be," he said. Process mining firms like Signavio and Minit that have been acquired by large enterprises will see their technologies absorbed into the enterprise platforms, but Mavim's position as a midtier vendor allows it to be more flexible and target specific industries, specifically those with regulatory requirements, Salomons said. Take the pharmaceutical industry, for example. It faced a surge in demand and new regulatory oversight with the onset of COVID-19 and vaccine developments, which required process changes. "When we identify opportunities like that, we have the ability by being small and nimble to pivot and address that need in the market," Salomons said.

Process mining acquisitions trend While large enterprises like SAP, Microsoft and Pegasystems made a splash with their process mining acquisitions, smaller market consolidations are also happening. In January 2022, iGrafx, a business process modeling software company in Tualatin, Ore., acquired Logpickr, a French process mining startup. Alexandre Wentzo Alexandre Wentzo The addition of Logpickr's process mining capabilities improved iGrafx's abilities to provide an accurate process model, while at the same time making this available for a wider range of users, according to Alexandre Wentzo, chief strategy officer of iGrafx. Even just a few years ago, organizations had to use business analysts to conduct laborious projects to document processes and understand how businesses run, Wentzo said. However, these efforts usually only looked at the standardized business processes, without considering exceptions or one-off events. "Obviously, leveraging data can give you a very accurate view of the business, because it's not what they're saying, it's what's happening," he said. "This is even more important for large organizations with lots of fragmented systems and trillions of lines of events. How can you analyze that as a human being?" Celonis and Signavio are like the Lamborghinis of the process mining world -- they provide high performance, but are hard to drive and expensive to run, Wentzo said. Logpickr is akin to a Tesla, as it's easy to start and use, and the data can be used by anyone, not just data or subject matter experts. UiPath, which specializes in process automation, added process mining when it acquired ProcessGold in 2019. Palak Kadakia Palak Kadakia Process mining is vital to setting the stage for robotic process automation, which is used to automate low-level repetitive tasks, said Palak Kadakia, vice president of product management at UiPath. "Process mining is about discovery -- identifying the bottlenecks, finding where the gaps are," Kadakia said. "It's finding out which processes are good for automation and which ones aren't, thinking about how people do their jobs and the process that they're working on." While mining is valuable, the real value is in what a company does with the information it finds, she said. UiPath can help provide transparency into critical business processes and pinpoint areas ripe for automation. "This can help shift the workload or automate parts of it, so now users can do more interesting work or tasks that are more valuable for the time that they're putting in," Kadakia said. Acquisitions hit the process mining market.