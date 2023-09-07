SAP acquires enterprise architecture vendor LeanIX

SAP is getting more fully into enterprise architecture management with the acquisition of LeanIX.

Based in Bonn, Germany, LeanIX is an EAM SaaS provider that gives a visual representation of a customer's IT application architecture, which can be used to identify unused or obsolete applications, according to the company. It can also help with the design of new application landscapes.

LeanIX previously partnered with SAP and SAP Signavio, the process mining vendor that SAP acquired in 2021 and is a constituent part of Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP. Terms of the LeanIX deal, which is set to close later this year, were not disclosed.

The acquisition allows SAP to add its EAM technology alongside SAP Signavio's process-centric technology to help speed customer business technology initiatives, like S/4HANA migrations, said Sebastian Steinhaeuser, chief strategy officer at SAP, in a briefing.

"We are taking the logical next step on that journey with our intent to acquire LeanIX to better support our Rise and Grow customers on their transformation journeys, to build a unique transformation suite with SAP Signavio, and to lay the foundation for AI-enabled process optimization," Steinhaeuser said.

LeanIX and SAP have more than 500 joint customers, and many are already using LeanIX as part of Rise projects, he said.

"Many of our customers have highly complex and interconnected IT landscapes that make it difficult to execute business process changes quickly," Steinhaeuser said. "On the flip side of that, it's almost impossible to make any process changes without making changes to the IT landscape underneath."

LeanIX's generative AI capabilities will help these customers discover and prepare IT architectures and processes for the transformations, he said. The company unveiled a new LeanIX AI Assistant in August to increase automation and recommend future IT architecture designs. The LeanIX AI Assistant was built with Microsoft on the Azure OpenAI Service.

"The goal with SAP's AI is to help our customers get to self-learning, self-automating and self-optimizing processes," Steinhaeuser said. "We're planning that with SAP Signavio to generate process improvements, and now with this combination, we can create a comprehensive foundation for AI-enabled process and IT optimization."

LeanIX technology helps organizations uncover the complexities of the IT environment, which lie under the surface like an iceberg, said Andre Christ, co-founder and CEO at LeanIX. The LeanIX generative AI Assistant is critical to making this happen.

"In the IT architecture, you sometimes know the number of applications, but if you want to know where all the complexity is underneath, you need better tooling," Christ said. "We believe generative AI is the next step for automating processes. We can also help customers make IT and software landscapes AI ready, helping them understand where they can put in AI use cases."

LeanIX EAM software has been available as an SAP Endorsed App on the SAP Store since 2022 and has been integrated with SAP Signavio Process Manager for several years.

LeanIX also has many non-SAP customers who will continue to be supported after the acquisition.

"SAP over the last years has significantly pivoted toward an open ecosystem strategy, so we will fully support all," Steinhaeuser said.