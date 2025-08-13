MongoDB launches enterprise-focused AI models

Unified database platform provider MongoDB unveiled new AI models this week, seeking to address some of the challenges enterprises face when adopting AI technologies.

On Monday, the vendor introduced voyage-3.5 and voyage-3.5-lite, two general-purpose models, rerank-2.5 and rerank-2.5-lite, which enable developers to guide the reranking process with instructions and better retrieval accuracy. The vendor also introduced voyage-context-3, a model that can capture full document context and acts as a drop-in replacement for embeddings or the act of putting one system into another to create a seamless user application.

The introduction of the voyage-context-3 and rerank models reflects a new trend within the AI market. Instead of focusing on general-purpose models and consumer products like ChatGPT, there is a shift to ensure that the models are customized for the enterprise.

Enterprises need more than consumers require. They need their AI to be more accurate. Jason AndersenAnalyst, Moor Insights & Strategy

"Enterprises need more than consumers require," said Jason Andersen, an analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. "They need their AI to be more accurate. They need it to be customized to meet the needs of their branding or their guidelines."

Customized AI models Because of this need, data is becoming increasingly prominent in the enterprise AI conversation. MongoDB is trying to introduce AI capabilities such as embedding vectors into conversations about data and AI, Andersen said. "It's bringing the two worlds together," he said, adding that it's a good combination for enterprises that want more out of AI technology than just models. MongoDB's experience in data management and its history with open source give it an inherent advantage in supporting developers work with all kinds of data. Furthermore, compared with its database competitors, MongoDB also has fewer applications within its product suite to support, Andersen said. Moreover, given the vendor's credibility in the NoSQL space and the new models, "they've integrated the model and the embedding tools into the database infrastructure itself ,instead of as a separate thing," he added. MongoDB shows the simplicity of its AI stack through the embedding tools it introduced, said Stephen Catanzano, an analyst at Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget. "By integrating the best AI models and vectors directly with the best database for search at its core, you have a best-of-breed solution with zero metadata hacks, LLM summaries or bespoke pipeline logic," Catanzano said. "I like the combination of MongoDB with the integrations. It's what the market is looking for."