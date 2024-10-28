NoSQL database types explained: Column-oriented databases

Organizations need databases that can meet increasing demands for data storage and accommodate data variety efficiently. Column-oriented databases fit this description.

Columnar databases are a type of NoSQL database built for highly analytical, complex-query tasks. Unlike relational databases, columnar databases store their data by columns, rather than by rows. These columns are gathered to form subgroups.

The database does not have fixed key and column names. Columns within the same column family, or cluster of columns, can have a different number of rows and can accommodate different types of data and names.

Column-oriented databases are effective for large data models, such as data warehouses, or when there is a need for high performance or handling intensive querying.

How column-oriented databases work Relational databases have a set schema and they function as tables of rows and columns. Wide-column databases also have rows and columns that are not fixed within a table; they have a dynamic schema. Each column is stored separately. Related columns form column families and the database stores column families separately. The row key is the first column in each column family and serves as an identifier of a row. Each column after that has a column key (name) that identifies columns within rows and enables column queries. The value and the timestamp come after the column key, leaving a trace of when the data was entered or modified. Not every column of a column family has the same number of rows. They might share their name but the database contains each column within one row and does not run across all rows. Column-oriented databases use vertical organization as opposed to the horizontal layout of row databases. Each column of a relational database has the same number of rows, but some of the fields have a null value or appear to be empty. In wide-column databases, empty rows simply do not exist for a particular column. The column families reside in a keyspace. Each keyspace holds an entire NoSQL data store and has a similar role or importance that a schema has for a relational database. But NoSQL data stores have no set structure, so keyspaces represent a schemaless database containing the design of a data store and its own set of attributes.

Column family types Column-oriented databases have two main family types: Standard column family is like a table. It contains a key-value pair where the key is the row key, and the values use their names as identifiers.

is like a table. It contains a key-value pair where the key is the row key, and the values use their names as identifiers. Super column family represents an array of columns. Each super column has a name and a value mapping the super column out to several different columns. The database joins related super columns under a single row into super column families.

Advantages of column-oriented databases Organizations that handle big data and invest in analytics should consider the strengths of column-oriented databases. They excel in efficiently storing and querying large data sets for the following reasons: Scalability. A column database's primary advantage is the ability to handle big data. Depending on the scale of the database, it can cover hundreds of different machines. Columnar databases support massively parallel processing, employing many processors to work on the same set of computations simultaneously.

Compressing large amounts of data saves storage space. Very responsive. The load time is minimal and columnar databases perform queries quickly, making them practical for big data and analytics.

Columnar databases can scan and aggregate large volumes of data in columns efficiently. Aggregations such as averages and sums are faster because the database engine reads only the necessary columns, not entire rows. Aggregations that need to read the entire column before updating a value -- such as a distinct count or sorting -- are generally much faster than row-oriented databases. Flexibility. In general, column-oriented databases are less flexible than row-oriented architectures for general-purpose database work. However, the columnar architecture is more adaptable in certain situations. For example, adding or removing columns as schemas evolve is generally easier than in a row-based system because only the affected column must change. In a traditional database, every row of data needs updates. Schema flexibility can be valuable when analytic requirements change frequently or evolve over time.

Disadvantages of column-oriented databases Column-oriented databases have several downsides that users must navigate. In addition to having potential security vulnerabilities, they struggle to support the following: Online transactional processing. Column databases are not as efficient with online transactional processing as they are for online analytical processing (OLAP). They can analyze transactions, but struggle to update them. A common strategy is to have the column database hold the data required for business analysis and have a relational database store the data in the back end. Incremental data loading. Column-oriented databases can quickly retrieve data for analysis, even when processing complex queries. Incremental data loads are not impossible, but columnar databases do not perform them in the most efficient way. It must scan the columns to identify the right rows and then conduct another scan to locate the modified data that requires overwriting.

The disadvantages of column databases all boil down to the same issue -- using the right type of database for the right purposes. Row-specific queries introduce an extra step of scanning the columns to identify the rows and then locating the data to retrieve. It takes more time to get to individual records scattered in multiple columns, rather than accessing grouped records in a single column. Frequent row-specific queries might cause performance issues by slowing down a column-oriented database, which defeats its purpose of providing information quickly. Security. Columnar databases are slightly more vulnerable to some security issues than other types of databases because they rely on data compression -- especially of commonly repeated values -- to improve performance. Compression can conflict with encryption. Encryption might be less effective if compression occurs first because patterns in the compressed data might remain. However, encrypting the data first can limit the performance benefits from compression. One mitigating factor for potential vulnerabilities is that the most sensitive data, such as unique identifiers, are less likely to effectively compress.

Use cases for column-oriented databases Column-oriented databases have potential applications across data warehouses, AI and machine learning (ML): Data warehouses. The classic data warehouse architecture improves the performance of aggregations and analytic queries over historical data with relational databases. A column-oriented database improves efficiency because it only reads columns relevant to a query, reducing the I/O overhead considerably and speeding up queries.

On the server, BI tools often run similarly to data warehouses and have similar advantages to column-oriented databases. Many modern BI applications are desktop applications for data and business analysts. The compression of column-oriented architectures enables the storage and processing of large volumes of data in memory, offering analytics capabilities that were previously only available on powerful servers. Machine learning. Excellent analytics performance is a general ML advantage, but some scenarios benefit from features of column-oriented architectures. For example, columnar databases enable efficient analysis of trends and patterns across specific columns such as timestamps and metrics because they can handle large volumes of sequential data. They can focus on the relationships between specific columns of data, which helps identify anomalies.

The data architecture commonly associated with AI is a vector database. However, column-oriented databases have uses in important stages in the data preparation workflow for AI. It is common for data engineers to create new data for AI systems to train on. Examples include calculating the average, median, minimum or maximum values, or ratios between values. Many data sets have numerous missing values or sparse data. Column stores perform exceptionally well in such scenarios. IoT. IoT devices continuously generate streams of data, often in structured formats such as sensor readings for temperature, humidity, location or device status. Each metric can be a separate column in a database, making column-oriented systems a natural choice.