IFS snaps up AI agent platform vendor TheLoops

Industrial ERP vendor IFS is expanding its agentic AI capabilities with the acquisition of Silicon Valley startup The Loops.

Former SAP and ServiceNow executive Somya Kapoor and startup veteran Ravi Bulusu founded TheLoops in 2020 in San Mateo, Calif. The company provides an AI agent platform designed to help enterprises deploy agents that can perform complex processes.

Terms were not disclosed, and the deal is expected to close by the end of 2025.

TheLoops was started as a way to improve AI chatbot technology by developing AI agents that can solve complex problems that often require interactivity among multiple back-end enterprise systems, according to Kapoor, who will stay on as CEO at TheLoops.

The first use cases for The Loops' AI agent platform were in CX, but the acquisition by IFS will enable it to bring the capabilities to more complex industrial processes in IFS applications for field service management (FSM) and enterprise application management (EAM), Kapoor said. IFS became aware of TheLoops' capabilities as a customer when it used the platform in its support operations.

For example, TheLoops' agentic AI platform can be used to deliver "digital co-worker" abilities on manufacturing floors through the IFS Poka connected worker platform, she said.

"This is about how you can go beyond just assistance to truly taking on skills of a persona within an environment," Kapoor said. "This eventually leads to autonomous agents, because we've learned enough to completely automate skills that a human does, while keeping humans in the loop as well."

TheLoops is expecting to build a number of prepackaged AI agents that are specific for IFS aerospace industry customers, she said. But TheLoops also has an Agent Studio that enables customers to build or extend their own agents.

"There's also a monitoring layer for the evaluation of every agent that you provide," Kapoor said. "There will be a supervisor agent available to monitor those agents to see if they are performing the task based on the rules and the definitions that you provide."

All 37 TheLoops employees are now part of IFS, she said, and IFS is planning to invest in developing the platform, including expanding connections to other enterprise platforms.

"Before joining IFS, we had about 75 connectors in the platform, including to ServiceNow, Salesforce, and other enterprise systems," Kapoor said. "We're going to continue to expand our footprint on more connectors around the ERP and the industrial AI space."

TheLoops joins several other recent IFS acquisitions, including asset investment planning vendor Copperleaf in 2024; industrial AI provider Falkonry and connected worker platform provider Poka in 2023; EAM vendor Ultimo in 2022; and enterprise service management vendor Axios Systems in 2021.