AI agents increasingly viable for enterprise use

TORONTO -- At a recent machine learning conference, attendees were asked to raise their hands if they were starting to work on AI agents. Across the room, many hands shot up.

This dynamic was indicative of the general feeling about AI agents throughout the Toronto Machine Learning Society Summit: this form of generative AI, first widely popularized last year, is becoming tangible for developers and engineers to work with.

Chris Alexiuk, co-founder and CTO of AI Makerspace, an educational community for building large language model (LLM) applications, was an organizer of the conference's AI agent sessions. In an interview with Informa TechTarget, he said that when choosing sessions, he wanted to highlight AI agents' increasing usability across technical levels.

"You're going to see use cases of agents adding real value, which is something that is happening a lot more than it used to," Alexiuk said.

The conference, held earlier this month, highlighted many case studies of agentic AI applications, such as agents for data management, agentic AI governance frameworks and self-hosted agents. To capitalize on their usability, developers building AI agents turn to hands-on development for unique needs.

Technical environments lead applications AI agents are a form of generative AI that reason and dynamically perform tasks to achieve goals with little to no human intervention. "They can write code," said Niels Bantilan, chief machine learning engineer at AI orchestration platform Union.ai, in an interview. "They can make API calls. They can use tools in various forms." Greg Loughnane, co-founder and CEO of AI Makerspace, echoed this in an interview, saying that technical tasks like coding are becoming a key area for AI agents. Software engineers work in self-contained systems, Loughnane said. Therefore, AI agents in technical environments can offer high value -- building features, completing tickets and fixing bugs -- while encountering less complexity than other job functions. "It's like a proving ground for how you can imagine these agentic systems in other domains," Alexiuk added. Seeing agents' utility in software development can help show other industries the benefits of having an autonomous agent or team of agents to help get tasks done. As opposed to creating new use cases, agentic use often arises from existing needs or growing projects. "Agents do organically grow out of increased scope," Alexiuk said. For instance, what could have started as a retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) application in 2023 might be working toward an agent-driven application today. Many conference sessions highlighted such use cases. In a session on the value of agentic AI tooling for data needs, Josh Goldstein, a solutions architect at open source vector database vendor Weaviate, explained how AI agents trained for data tasks can help teams make sense of complicated data needs in RAG systems. "A lot of data is messy," Goldstein said. Agentic RAG agents can help by acting as data experts to retrieve and aggregate important data. Weaviate currently has three data agents: a query agent and a transformation agent, both used for execution and tactical tasks, and a personalization agent that captures user behaviors to create real-time recommendations. These data agents work across the domain, Goldstein said. They can perform many operations when working with a vector database or RAG system, such as querying and augmenting data to create personalized user answers. Josh Goldstein, a solutions architect at Weaviate, highlights at Toronto Machine Learning Society Summit how the company's data agents can help answer complicated data queries.

The role of agentic AI governance Like any generative AI technology, AI agents have their fair share of risks. Bantilan cited the threat of hallucinations and bad actors taking advantage of security vulnerabilities as top concerns. Other risks unique to AI agents stem from their differences from other technologies. For example, an AI agent can turn a defined 10-step project into hundreds of steps, depending on how the agent divides subtasks. Agents can be in control of many project steps, Bantilan, of Union.ai, said. "This is where the magic is, but also where a lot of the failure modes may happen." For example, agents can get stuck in an infinite loop while trying to reason through a problem, he said. There can also be a mismatch between task and agent, leading to overallocation of tokens or compute resources. AI agents can also access tools directly, which adds complexity to hallucinations, Bantilan added. An agent could use the wrong tool for a given task, leading to incorrect outcomes. Due to these concerns, agentic AI uses today are low risk with a tight loop with a human, Bantilan said. For instance, tasks such as coding and research assistance are more amenable to human verification than complex applications, such as an AI agent that would interact directly with a medical patient. Organizations implementing AI agents also turn to explicit governance frameworks to mitigate risks. In another session, Ankit Misra, Canadian bank CIBC's director of AI governance, highlighted how organizations can reduce AI agents' risk exposure. AI agents have a unique portfolio of risks, Misra said. That means agents need a new kind of governance model. For CIBC, this means governance by design. Misra noted agentic governance best practices such as designing with risks in mind, collaborating with stakeholders and continuously monitoring workflows. "Compliance shouldn't be an afterthought," Misra said. "It should be guaranteed by the architecture of the system itself." Ankit Misra, director of AI governance at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, explains at TMLS Summit CIBC's six key tenets of governing AI agents by design.