Oracle makes OCI GenAI Agents with RAG available

Oracle on Tuesday made generally available its OCI GenAI Agents platform with retrieval-augmented generation.

OCI GenAI Agents (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure) with RAG (retrieval-augmented generation) was first introduced in January.

RAG is a framework that helps large language models (LLMs) retrieve current information better and reduce hallucinations.

OCI GenAI Agents with RAG provides Oracle customers with out-of-the-box RAG capabilities, helping them avoid manual processes like agent planning and data retrieval, according to the vendor

The platform also self-checks outputs to reduce hallucinations.

Geared for customers While Oracle introduced OCI GenAI Agents earlier in the year, interest in AI agents, or autonomous systems that perform tasks without human intervention, is growing. What makes OCI GenAI Agents with RAG particularly interesting is that it is geared toward Oracle customers that use Oracle databases and need to validate or complement their AI models with RAG, said Constellation Research analyst Holger Mueller. "Oracle needs to make RAG as easy as possible for enterprises, so enterprises keep using their databases," Mueller said. "If this was hard, enterprises could move the data out of the databases, something no database vendor wants." If OCI GenAI Agents with RAG succeeds, it will likely help Oracle do well in the arena of GenAI and databases as GenAI continues to grow rapidly, he added.