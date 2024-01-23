Oracle boosts Generative AI Service and intros new services

Oracle on Tuesday revealed updates to its OCI Generative AI service and introduced new services for enterprises looking to quickly make use of generative AI.

First introduced in September, OCI (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure) Generative AI service is a managed service, available via API, to integrate large language models into different use cases.

The service is now generally available, with access to Cohere large language models (LLMs) and Llama 2 70 billion parameter models.

The Cohere LLMs include multilingual capabilities that support more than 100 languages.

The Llama 2 models will be added in the coming weeks, according to Oracle.

OCI Generative AI Agents and Data Science Oracle also introduced OCI Generative AI Agents in beta, with the retrieval augmented generation agent the only agent currently available. It enables users to pull information from enterprise data sources using natural language. OCI Generative AI Agents is built on OCI OpenSearch. OpenSearch is a managed open source service that lets users ingest, search and analyze their data. With Generative AI Agents, customers can either ingest data in OpenSearch or use the OpenSearch repository. Also, a self-check capability enables agents to provide references and citations about where it got the information it provides to the user. Future releases of Generative AI Agents will support other data search and aggregation tools, and access to Oracle Database 23c with AI Vector Search and MySQL HeatWave with Vector Store, according to Oracle. Oracle also plans to introduce pre-built agent actions across its SaaS applications, including Oracle Fusion, Cloud Applications Suite, Oracle NetSuite, and the Oracle Cerner electronic health records platform, the vendor said. Finally, Oracle revealed that OCI Data Science AI Quick Actions will launch in beta next month. The service gives customers access to a selection of open source LLMs from Meta and Mistral AI.

Making GenAI applicable With the introduction of these new services, Oracle is looking to make generative AI applicable to enterprises, said Vinod Mamtani, the vendor's vice president of Generative AI Services. "GenAI models are highly capable, but for us, it's about focusing on enterprise use cases and solving for it," Mamtani said in an interview. However, both OCI Generative AI Service and OCI Generative AI Agents are similar to services offered by other AI vendors. "This is all about catching up with the other hyperscalers, including the capability of leveraging and embedding GenAI across its applications portfolio, making these applications more intelligent," Gartner analyst Sid Nag said. The Generative AI Service appears comparable to AWS Bedrock because it is an API capability that offers LLMs from Cohere and Llama, he added.