Oracle, AWS partner for cloud database boost

Oracle and AWS have partnered to run Oracle's database services in Oregon and Northern Virginia, with plans to soon expand availability.

Oracle Database@AWS enables customers to run Oracle Exadata Database Service and Oracle Autonomous Database on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure within AWS. The move allows easier data integration between Oracle Database tools and AWS Analytics. The companies said the partnership expands customers' ability to run Oracle databases in the cloud.

This is Oracle's latest effort to expand partnerships with hyperscalers as part of its cloud transformation strategy. Oracle's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 showed its cloud infrastructure revenue ballooned 52%, while database multi-cloud database revenue from Amazon, Google and Azure surged 115% quarter over quarter. Early adopters include Fidelity Investments, Nationwide and SAS.

"Oracle is the data management platform for so many enterprise customers -- customers that may have already bought into AWS … and using services from [cloud service providers] like AWS Redshift for analytics," said Matt Kimball, data center analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. "Rather than force those customers to migrate their Oracle environments to OCI [Oracle Cloud Infrastructure], they can meet them where they are."

Oracle will bring the 20 additional regions online over the next 12 to 18 months, according to Kambiz Aghili, Oracle's vice president of product for multi-cloud at OCI. "When they come live, they will come fully live with everything we offer," he said.

Aghili said Oracle's strategy is to give customers more choice. The company previewed Database@AWS starting in December, which showed that customers could move workloads to the cloud that were not possible previously, he said.

"The strategy of the multi-cloud for us is making our technology available and interoperable, regardless of whether customers want to run it on OCI, on our data centers or in third-party or partner data centers."

Rolling out Database@AWS in Northern Virginia and Oregon makes sense from a strategic standpoint. Ashburn, Va., known as "Data Center Alley," has the largest concentration of data centers in the world, and all hyperscalers -- Meta, Google and Amazon -- have built large data centers in Oregon as well. But Steven Dickens, CEO and analyst at HyperFrame Research, noted this is just the beginning.

"Ultimately, this is going to play out in all the regions for all the cloud providers globally," he said. "Europe would be another obvious step from a sovereignty point of view, and it will be interesting to see if it gets rolled out in the Middle East and Japan."