Oracle brings MySQL Heatwave cloud database service to AWS

The Oracle MySQL Heatwave database service is now available on AWS, marking the first time the cloud database offering is available outside of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

The MySQL Heatwave on AWS service became generally available on Sept. 12 and lets Amazon's cloud users directly run the service on AWS.

MySQL Heatwave is a cloud database service that first launched on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) in 2020, providing a managed offering that integrates both online analytics processing and online transaction processing capabilities. MySQL Heatwave competes with multiple online services, including Amazon Aurora, Google Cloud SQL for MySQL and Azure Database for MySQL.

To date, Oracle has not provided a full cloud database service that actually runs with another cloud provider's infrastructure. On July 20, the vendor launched Oracle Database Service for Azure, which lets Microsoft's cloud users easily manage and connect to Oracle Autonomous Database capabilities running in OCI. MySQL Heatwave on AWS does not use OCI but instead runs using AWS cloud resources.

Oracle branches out "It is a historic event as Oracle has not offered its database offerings on another cloud than OCI," said Holger Mueller, analyst at Constellation Research. "It shows that Oracle cares for TCO [total cost of ownership] -- as customers can now keep and stay with their data on AWS. Effectively the software goes where the data is." Oracle and AWS have long been rivals across multiple fronts, including competition over the U.S. Department of Defense JEDI (Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure) contract, which was canceled in 2021. Amazon has also aggressively targeted Oracle users with database migration efforts. Not only is Oracle bringing MySQL Heatwave to AWS, but it is also debuting a number of features that aren't yet available for the same service running on OCI. The new features include an interactive query and data management console as well as performance monitoring from the console. "While I expected it on OCI, Oracle's home turf, the new capabilities on the AWS platform takes it to a whole new level," said Futurum analyst Ron Westfall.