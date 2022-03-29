Oracle HeatWave ML fuses machine learning with database

Oracle today released new machine learning integrations with its MySQL HeatWave cloud service.

The tech giant originally launched the MySQL HeatWave service in December 2020 as the Oracle MySQL Database Service with MySQL Analytics Engine and rebranded it as HeatWave in 2021.

The service runs the MySQL database as a managed offering on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)and enables users to run both online transaction processing (OLTP) and OLAP workloads. Oracle has steadily added new features to the HeatWave platform, including automation features the company branded as “Autopilot” in Aug. 2021.

As part of the new update, generally available now, Oracle integrated machine learning capabilities into the MySQL HeatWave platform. With HeatWave ML, users can directly run machine learning workloads on the database service.

The MySQL HeatWave platform contains many “elegant” capabilities, said Constellation research analyst Holger Mueller.

The ability to support both OLTP and OLAP data workloads is one such set of capabilities and Mueller noted that Oracle has expanded that by adding machine learning inside the MySQL HeatWave database service.

MySQL Heatwave ML goes beyond Autopilot Customer feedback first led to the release of the MySQL Autopilot features in 2021 and has now led to the integration of ML with HeatWave ML, said Nipun Agarwal, senior vice president, MySQL HeatWave development at Oracle. "With the introduction of HeatWave customers are now storing more data into the MySQL database and for many of these customers, they need to run machine learning on their data," Agarwal said. He explained that without HeatWave ML, users had to first extract data out of MySQL into a machine learning-capable platform in order to run machine learning training or inference workloads. That's no longer the case, due to the HeatWave ML capability. HeatWave ML uses AutoML technology that is already supported in the Oracle Autonomous Database platform. With Oracle's AutoML, users can build out machine learning pipelines. The machine learning technology is now stored inside the MySQL database and the machine learning processing is also executed directly within the database. By handling machine learning operations within the database, Agarwal said users deal with less complexity for users, as they don’t have to export data. There are also security benefits to handling machine learning inside the database as the access controls that are in place for the MySQL database still apply. By contrast, when the data had to be exported into a separate machine learning tool, users needed to set up and configure access control again.