AWS joins Microsoft, Google Cloud in offering Oracle database

LAS VEGAS -- Enterprises will soon have the option of running Oracle Databases on the three leading cloud providers.

On Monday, Oracle launched the Oracle Database on AWS at the Oracle CloudWorld conference. The new Oracle Database@AWS offering allows customers to access Oracle Autonomous Database on dedicated infrastructure and Oracle Exadata Database Service within AWS.

The AWS offering follows a similar deal Oracle made with Google Cloud in June and with Microsoft Azure last September.

The cloud providers' willingness to offer Oracle Database indicates that they haven't succeeded in replicating its on-premises performance and feature set without using Oracle hardware and software, IDC analyst Dave McCarthy said. The latest offerings also point to solid loyalty among Oracle Database customers.

"Now [that] they have a choice of all the major clouds, I suspect this will unlock a new wave of cloud migrations from on-premises Oracle environments," McCarthy said.

The core Oracle services on the three cloud providers are essentially the same. They include Autonomous Database, the Exadata Database Service and the Real Application Clusters (RAC). The products are part of the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

Autonomous Database automates routine database maintenance tasks, including patching, upgrades and tuning. Exadata provides security and numerous features for high-performance analytics, AI and transaction processing. RAC allows a single Oracle Database to run across multiple servers.

Autonomous Database and Exadata run on Database 23ai, a database management system that integrates AI capabilities. The features include AI Vector Search, in-database machine learning and support for AI models. The capabilities let organizations leverage AI for data processing and analytics without moving the data.

"Oracle's strategy, in general, is to try not to move data around a lot," Leo Leung, vice president of OCI product marketing, said. To reduce costs and security risks, Oracle prefers to "just keep it all in the same place and then expose it to different types of use cases and capabilities."