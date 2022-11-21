A preview of the AWS re:Invent 2022 agenda

It's that time of year again for cloud computing professionals: AWS re:Invent is nearly here.

The conference, being held in Las Vegas from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, will offer both in-person and virtual options. The agenda for re:Invent 2022 includes keynotes, leadership sessions and breakout events, as well as certifications and labs.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect from keynotes, the different session types and how attendees can get the most out of this experience.

Keynotes Monday, Nov. 28. The first keynote is Peter DeSantis, senior vice president of AWS Utility Computing and Apps. He will talk about AWS' continuation to innovate without sacrificing performance. ENGIE and Lyell talk about their experience with AWS. Tuesday, Nov. 29. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky will speak on how AWS products help customers succeed. Jock Clear, senior performance engineer for Ferrari, shares his experiences. Wednesday, Nov. 30. Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of Amazon Machine Learning, will reveal AWS' latest database, analytics and machine learning technologies, as well as how customers can future-proof their data strategy. Expedia and AstraZeneca share their stories. In a second keynote later in the day, Ruba Borno, vice president of AWS Worldwide Channels and Alliances, is giving the AWS Partner Keynote. Attendees will hear from partners and customers, including Schuberg Philis, IBM, Inter, Bitstamp and Nasdaq. Thursday, Nov. 1. Amazon.com CTO Werner Vogels is the last keynote speaker of the conference. He will take the stage to delve into the technical details of AWS and share his thoughts on resilient architectures. Also, Trustpilot will talk about its work with the platform.

Sessions There are various types of sessions, the main two being leadership and breakout sessions. Leadership sessions. These sessions are given by AWS executives and explore recent product developments and roadmaps. They cover various subjects, including storage, cloud operations, containers and IoT. Breakout sessions. In these one-hour sessions, AWS experts, users and partners will cover a range of cloud computing topics. There are over 2,000 sessions to choose from, spanning over 50 different content tracks. Sessions are available for new, intermediate and advanced AWS users. For a more focused experience, you can choose to follow different tracks. The main topics below are also divided into more detailed tracks for those who want to dive deeper into a narrower subject. AI and ML

Analytics

Architecture

Business apps

Cloud operations

Compute

Customer enablement

Databases

DevOps

End-user computing

Enterprise and migration

Hybrid cloud

Industry

Internet of things

Kubernetes

Networking and content delivery

Partner experience

Security compliance and identity

Serverless compute

Storage