Nvidia introduces entry-level RTX Pro GPU

Nvidia this week launched its latest Blackwell server GPU aimed at smaller enterprises using more traditional IT infrastructure, a development the company said will enable on-premises AI compute power at a lower cost.

Partnering with Cisco, Dell Technologies, HPE, Lenovo and Supermicro, enterprises will also have access to 2U Nvidia RTX Pro servers available in multiple configurations for workloads such as agentic AI, content creation, data analytics, graphics, scientific simulation and both industrial and physical AI.

For smaller, on-premises data centers, the CPU is still the workhorse handling IT infrastructure needs. But with demand for AI reaching a fever pitch, RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs could be an attractive upgrade for smaller outfits, analysts said.

The RTX Pro 6000 GPUs could give smaller enterprise operations access to powerful accelerators that match their power and cooling capabilities. The lower-density GPUs combined with the more compact RTX Pro Server or other server configurations allow for air-cooling and fit into existing racks, providing plug-and-play upgrade possibilities.

"I see the RTX PRO 6000 and RTX Pro Server as Nvidia bringing Blackwell to the masses," said Matt Kimball, vice president and principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, in an email interview. He said RTX 6000 GPUs offer similar performance to the company's top-of-line Blackwell Ultra, or B300, at a lower price tag.

"The RTX Pro Server brings all of these capabilities, right-sized for the non-large enterprise customer -- think about the 5,000-employee, 1,000-server organization that wants to deploy agentic AI across the enterprise," Kimball said.