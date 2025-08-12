Nvidia new world models power physical AI systems, apps

While conversations about agentic AI and GenAI technology permeate, Nvidia and other IT vendors are also introducing technologies that support the physical AI ecosystem.

On Monday, Nvidia introduced new Omniverse SDKs for building and deploying industrial AI and robotics applications, and new world foundation models.

Omniverse and world models New Omniverse SDKs allow robot learning developers to simulate robots across platforms such as Universal Scene Description and MuJoCo, a physics engine used in robotics, biomechanics and machine learning. Omniverse NuRec libraries and AI models introduce a new rendering technique that lets developers capture, reconstruct and simulate the real world with sensor data. The Nvidia Isaac Sim 5.0 and Nvidia Isaac Lab 2.2 are source robot simulations now available on GitHub. Isaac Sim includes sensor schemas that robot developers can use to close the gap between simulation and reality. Nvidia also revealed that Cosmos Transfer-2, a world foundation model simplifying prompting and accelerating photorealistic synthetic data generation, is coming soon. The AI vendor introduced a distilled version of Cosmos Transfer, which requires only one step of distillation instead of 70, so developers can run the model on Nvidia RTX Pro Servers. Contributing to the open market, the company introduced Nvidia Cosmos Reason, a new open, customizable 7 billion-parameter reasoning vision language model for physical AI and robotics. The model lets robots and vision AI agents reason like humans, Nvidia said. The open model is for applications such as data curation and annotation, robot planning and reasoning, and video analytics AI agents.

Physical AI and robots The release of these new models for physical AI shows the growing interest in the market as GenAI and agentic AI technology continue to mature. The idea around world models and all the associated technologies ... is a huge next step in AI. Tuong Huy NguyenAnalyst, Gartner "The idea around world models and all the associated technologies ... is a huge next step in AI," said Tuong Huy Nguyen, an analyst at Gartner. "We are not talking about something mature or final yet. We are talking about different techniques and architectures being built so that AI can understand, anticipate and react to the world better. ... Each of these is a step in that direction." World models like the ones Nvidia released are geared toward helping robots figure out how to better interact with the world, Nguyen added. It helps address the need for robots to understand gravity, mass, speed, light, sound and objects. Nvidia is not the only vendor working within this market. On Tuesday, AI research vendor Ai2 released a new class of models called Action Reasoning Models (ARM) to help robots and machines overcome some of the challenges and limitations of just using language or vision language models to reason. The first ARM is called MolmoAct, built on Ai2's Molmo, an open source family of vision language models. MolmoAct is the gap between language and action, Ai2 said. It helps robots or machines follow instructions.