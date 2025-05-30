Companies that have partnered with Nvidia for innovative AI projects

Over the years, Nvidia and other silicon vendors, such as Intel, have had an extensive list of partnerships integrating their technologies. As a silicon vendor, Nvidia's chips and platform technology often serve as foundation components in several forms of modern technologies.

Vendors across various industries partner with Nvidia to benefit from the company's AI innovations. Nvidia has publicly disclosed partnerships in several industries, including telecommunications, automotive, healthcare, cloud, data center and retail.

While Nvidia will make partnership announcements year-round, the company also makes a lot of news at its own events. To that end, Nvidia announced a series of partnerships across multiple industries at its GTC 2025 event in March 2025.

Automotive Industry The automotive industry is increasingly relying on AI as autonomous vehicle technology continues to develop. Among Nvidia's automotive partners are the following: General Motors.

Hyundai Motor Group. The South Korea-based automaker is using Nvidia's Mega Omniverse Blueprint of digital twins to simulate Boston Dynamics Atlas robots on assembly lines.

The South Korea-based automaker is using Nvidia's Mega Omniverse Blueprint of digital twins to simulate Boston Dynamics Atlas robots on assembly lines. Mercedes-Benz. The German automaker is also using the Mega Omniverse Blueprint to simulate humanoid robots to optimize vehicle assembly operations.

The German automaker is also using the Mega Omniverse Blueprint to simulate humanoid robots to optimize vehicle assembly operations. Toyota. In January, Toyota partnered to build its next-generation vehicles on the Nvidia Drive AGX Orin platform, running the safety-certified Nvidia DriveOS. This collaboration aims to equip Toyota's vehicles with functionally safe, advanced driving assistance capabilities.

Telecom Industry At GTC 2025, Nvidia announced partnerships with a series of companies in the telecom industry in an effort to advance upcoming 6G wireless deployments with AI capabilities. Telecom partners include the following: Booz Allen Hamilton . Technology consulting and development firm Booz Allen Hamilton is partnering on the development of AI radio access network (RAN) algorithms and securing the AI-native 6G wireless platform, conducting testing to ensure resilience and security against sophisticated threats.

Cisco . Network hardware giant Cisco Systems is working with Nvidia on mobile core and network technologies, using its service provider expertise to develop secure infrastructure for AI-native networks. This partnership aims to simplify the building of AI-ready data center networks by integrating Cisco's Silicon One with Nvidia's Spectrum-X Ethernet networking platform.

. Network hardware giant Cisco Systems is working with Nvidia on mobile core and network technologies, using its service provider expertise to develop secure infrastructure for AI-native networks. This partnership aims to simplify the building of AI-ready data center networks by integrating Cisco's Silicon One with Nvidia's Spectrum-X Ethernet networking platform. Mitre . Non-profit technology Mitre Corporation has partnered with Nvidia to research and prototype AI-driven services and applications, including agentic network orchestration, dynamic spectrum sharing and 6G-integrated sensing and communications.

. Non-profit technology Mitre Corporation has partnered with Nvidia to research and prototype AI-driven services and applications, including agentic network orchestration, dynamic spectrum sharing and 6G-integrated sensing and communications. T-Mobile. Cellular phone giant T-Mobile is expanding its AI-RAN Innovation Center collaboration with Nvidia to research AI-native 6G network capabilities.

Healthcare Industry In January 2025, Nvidia announced partnerships with a collection of healthcare and life sciences vendors to help improve outcomes with AI technologies. Healthcare partners include: Arc Institute . The biomedical science and technology organization is collaborating with Nvidia to create and share AI models that advance biomedical discovery across various modalities, including DNA, RNA and proteins.

. The biomedical science and technology organization is collaborating with Nvidia to create and share AI models that advance biomedical discovery across various modalities, including DNA, RNA and proteins. GE HealthCare. Nvidia and GE HealthCare are collaborating to develop autonomous X-ray and ultrasound technologies by using Nvidia's Isaac for Healthcare simulation platform, aiming to enhance diagnostic imaging systems with AI-driven automation to improve patient access

Nvidia and GE HealthCare are collaborating to develop autonomous X-ray and ultrasound technologies by using Nvidia's Isaac for Healthcare simulation platform, aiming to enhance diagnostic imaging systems with AI-driven automation to improve patient access Iqvia . Life sciences and healthcare technology firm Iqvia is using Nvidia's AI Foundry service to develop custom foundation models from over 64 petabytes of data, aiming to accelerate drug and medical device development.

. Life sciences and healthcare technology firm Iqvia is using Nvidia's AI Foundry service to develop custom foundation models from over 64 petabytes of data, aiming to accelerate drug and medical device development. Illumina . Biotechnology company Illumina is integrating accelerated computing and AI tools from Nvidia into its multiomics analysis software to enhance genomic research and drug discovery.

. Biotechnology company Illumina is integrating accelerated computing and AI tools from Nvidia into its multiomics analysis software to enhance genomic research and drug discovery. Mayo Clinic. The world-renowned research hospital is deploying Nvidia's DGX Blackwell systems and MONAI platform to accelerate the development of AI-powered digital pathology models.

Data Center and Cloud Nvidia's technologies are particularly well-suited and widely deployed in the cloud and across data centers. At GTC 2025, Nvidia announced a series of expanded partnerships in the data center and cloud space. Alphabet. Nvidia, Alphabet and Google have expanded their partnership to advance AI technologies, focusing on areas such as robotics, drug discovery, and energy optimization. This collaboration includes integrating Nvidia's platforms with Alphabet's subsidiaries such as Google DeepMind, Google Cloud, Isomorphic Labs and Intrinsic.

Nvidia, Alphabet and Google have expanded their partnership to advance AI technologies, focusing on areas such as robotics, drug discovery, and energy optimization. This collaboration includes integrating Nvidia's platforms with Alphabet's subsidiaries such as Google DeepMind, Google Cloud, Isomorphic Labs and Intrinsic. Oracle. Nvidia's accelerated computing and AI software is being integrated with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to provide enterprises with tools and Nvidia microservices to help them develop agentic AI applications.

Nvidia's accelerated computing and AI software is being integrated with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to provide enterprises with tools and Nvidia microservices to help them develop agentic AI applications. AI infrastructure fund. Nvidia is partnering with Elon Musk's xAI and BlackRock in a $30 billion AI infrastructure fund. This partnership aims to develop data centers and energy projects to meet the growing demands of generative AI, addressing the substantial energy requirements of AI workloads and ensuring scalability.

Restaurant and Retail The reach of AI is also being extended into the restaurant retail industry. Among Nvidia's partners in this sector is Yum Brands, which owns KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut. Yum Brands has teamed up with Nvidia to integrate advanced AI technologies into its global restaurant operations, focusing on voice-automated order-taking, computer vision for operational efficiency, and AI-driven analytics to enhance customer service.