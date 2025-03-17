What is Nvidia?

Nvidia Corporation is a technology company known for designing and manufacturing graphics processing units (GPUs). Since establishing itself as the premier graphics chip provider for gaming, Nvidia has expanded into high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI).

Nvidia is a fabless manufacturer, meaning it does not directly manufacture the devices it sells. Instead, it designs the underlying chips and boards and then works with partners to manufacture them. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is the semiconductor foundry for the latest Nvidia Blackwell generation chips.

For Nvidia's fiscal year 2025, which ran from February 2024 to January 2025, the company reported revenue of $130.5 billion.

Nvidia and computer graphics Nvidia originally set out to produce GPUs for PCs. They quickly became known for producing the most powerful GPUs available. These GPUs are used to run games and other 3D workloads at high frame rates. They also contain the NVENC video encoders and decoders to speed up video rendering and playback. A GPU is the critical component of a graphics card. Recent Nvidia GPUs contain circuitry to speed up newer functions in computer graphics. This includes ray tracing cores, Tensor Cores and the Deep Learning Super Sampling engine.

Nvidia and artificial intelligence Nvidia hardware has powered much of the recent machine learning (ML) and AI boom. Their devices were well positioned to handle such workloads because GPUs are inherently highly parallel and can perform many trillions of operations per second. Nvidia also has a proprietary programming interface, Compute Unified Device Architecture (CUDA), that lets developers use the capabilities of the card efficiently. This made Nvidia GPUs the de facto standard for the type of high-throughput/low-complexity processing AI and ML requires. Nvidia has several server chips optimized for AI workloads. These combine high floating-point compute, dedicated RAM and high-speed interconnects. The older A100 and H100 devices were used to train and run most of the current generation of AI large language models. The just-released Blackwell B200 processors promise to increase the available RAM and compute.

Nvidia Omniverse and digital twins Nvidia has several initiatives to bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds. Nvidia Omniverse is its unified system to support these initiatives, but other product-specific systems may use Nvidia hardware. Nvidia Omniverse, shown here in a cloud implementation, supports several application development tools. The new Nvidia Cosmos AI model also aims to increase the abilities of AI agents in the physical world. Digital twins enable an organization to create an exact one-to-one representation of a physical space in a digital world. This can be used to track and plan the physical environment and unlock new efficiencies. For example, an assembly line can be "built" as a working 3D model before it takes shape on a factory floor. Once the physical version is built, the digital model can use sensors to update itself to the current conditions and help diagnose problems. To make decisions and interact with the real world, autonomous robots can use machine vision and other Nvidia-powered technologies. For example, Nvidia platforms can power software-defined vehicles and self-driving cars.

History of Nvidia Jen-Hsun "Jensen" Huang, Curtis Priem and Chris Malachowsky founded the company in 1993; it's based in Santa Clara, Calif. Nvidia's founders believed that, for computer graphics to advance, a dedicated GPU was needed. Previously, computer games were entirely central processing unit (CPU)-based. However, gaming technology was advancing, slowly moving to Windows from Microsoft Disk Operating System, or MS-DOS. Graphics, especially 3D graphics, relied on considerable floating-point math processing, and the math coprocessor in the CPU was insufficient. The GPU market was crowded when Nvidia entered in the early 1990s. The competition included ATI Technologies, Matrox, Chips and Technologies, S3 Graphics and 3dfx. Nvidia rose above its competition in 1999 with its GeForce card, which featured more advanced 3D graphics and lighting techniques than those other manufacturers used. As the GPU market consolidated around Nvidia and ATI, which was acquired by AMD in 2006, Nvidia sought to expand the use of its GPU technology. In 2006, the company introduced CUDA, a parallel computing platform that is used to program GPUs. Rather than using 3D graphics libraries as gamers did, CUDA enabled programmers to directly program to the GPU. This enabled them to write massive parallel programs to execute high-performance floating-point processes, such as simulations, visualizations and other applications with large amounts of data that need to be processed in parallel. After introducing CUDA in 2006, Nvidia worked to have the platform taught in universities. CUDA courses are taught in more than 200 universities worldwide. This has yielded a workforce of Nvidia programmers. In 2008, Nvidia introduced the Tegra line of systems-on-a-chip (SoCs) that combined an Arm CPU with a scaled-down Nvidia GPU. Tegra was primarily sold to carmakers for in-dash systems. However, in 2017, Nintendo adopted Tegra for its handheld Switch console. In 2016, both Nvidia and AMD faced a challenge as cryptominers realized that GPUs were especially efficient at mining cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin. Large systems were built, consuming the entire supply of GPU cards from both Nvidia and AMD. This led to a shortage of GPU cards, which only worsened when the COVID-19 pandemic caused shortages and supply constraints. For most of its history, Nvidia strategically acquired small companies. However, in 2019, it bought networking specialist Mellanox Technologies, then rumored to be an acquisition target for Intel, for $7 billion. Mellanox specializes in data processing units (DPUs), which are chips used in smart network interface cards (smartNICs). SmartNICs intelligently route data better than a standard networking chip or CPU. The idea is to take over the processing of networking data, while the CPU continues its main job of processing data. Because HPC and AI require moving massive data sets, Nvidia's GPUs benefit from intelligent data processing and routing. In 2020, Nvidia attempted to acquire CPU designer Arm Holdings for $40 billion. The deal ran into immediate opposition in Arm's native United Kingdom, with allegations that Nvidia would play favorites with Arm licensing. Despite vehement denials, Nvidia failed to overcome the opposition and dropped the deal after 18 months of effort. In March 2024, Nvidia was valued at over $2 trillion. It became the world's most valuable publicly traded company briefly in June 2024.