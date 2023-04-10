What is HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface)? HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) is a proprietary specification designed to ensure compatibility between video and audio devices over a single digital interface. The specification is used for consumer electronics -- including high-definition and ultra-HD TVs, DVD and Blu-ray players, game consoles, streaming devices such as Roku, soundbars, laptops and PCs -- as well as for automotive and commercial devices. HDMI cables connect these devices and carry both uncompressed digital audio and video signals over a single cable. HDMI specifications include physical features, or how cables and devices interface mechanically; electrical features, or how much power the cable carries; and communication protocols, or what signals are sent over cables to allow two pieces of equipment to communicate. The first HDMI specification was released in December 2002. It was developed by Philips, Lattice Semiconductor Corp., Maxell Ltd., Panasonic Group, Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp. and Vantiva. The specification is licensed by HDMI Licensing Administrator Inc. (HDMI LA), the agency appointed by HDMI Forum. The seven founders developed and released five major updates to the specification from 2002 to 2009. The 1.x specifications included the following fundamental features: Audio Return Channel (ARC), which sends audio from a TV to an amplifier or audio/video receiver or soundbar.

Multichannel digital audio formats.

Three-dimensional (3D) video.

Auto lip-sync, which synchronizes audio and video.

Consumer Electronics Control commands, which enable a single remote to control multiple devices.

Deep color. The first five releases of the HDMI specification were the following: 2002. HDMI 1.0, which supported 4.95 gigabits per second (Gbps), or [email protected], which is 1K resolution per frame, or 1920 x 1080 pixels at 60 frames per second. 2004. HDMI 1.1, which added support for DVD-Audio. 2005. HDMI 1.2, which added 1-bit audio for Super Audio CDs. 2006. HDMI 1.3, which supported 10.2 Gbps, or [email protected], which is 4K resolution per frame, or 3840 x 2160 at 30 frames per second. 2009. HDMI 1.4, which added HDMI Ethernet Channel, ARC, 3D over HDMI, a new micro HDMI connector, an expanded set of colors and an automotive connection system (ACS).

What is HDMI Forum? HDMI Forum Inc. is a nonprofit corporation formed by the seven companies that developed the original HDMI specification to encourage broader industry participation in the development of future versions of the HDMI specification. The forum is currently made up of more than 90 companies. This includes manufacturers of consumer electronics, PCs, mobile devices, cables, components and test equipment. It also includes movie studios, service providers and test labs. Since its inception in October 2011, HDMI Forum has been responsible for all standardization activities, including the development and release of updates to the specification. HDMI Forum developed and released three updates to the HDMI specification: 2013. HDMI 2.0, which supported 18 Gbps ([email protected]). 2017. HDMI 2.1, which supported 48 Gbps ([email protected]). 2022. HDMI 2.1a, which added support for Source-Based Tone Mapping (SBTM). To improve the quality of HDMI cables, the forum added the Premium HDMI Cable Certification Program in 2015 and the Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cable Certification Program in 2020.

What is included in the current version of the HDMI specification? The HDMI 2.1a specification supports higher video resolution and refresh rates, high dynamic range (HDR) formats and bandwidth capacity of up to 48 Gbps. HDMI 2.1a is backward-compatible with early versions of HDMI. The HDMI 2.1a specification includes a new cable, called the Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cable, which supports up to 48 Gbps bandwidth and which must be certified under the Ultra High-Speed HDMI Certification Program. The cables are tested to ensure bandwidth and protocol compliance, as well as low electromagnetic interference (EMI) with other technology that may be operating nearby, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, mobile phones and streaming media players. The HDMI 2.1a specification includes the following features, some of which were introduced in 2.0 and 2.1: SBTM , which allows part of the HDR mapping to occur in the source device instead of just in the display device, which is useful when HDR and standard dynamic range video or graphics are combined in a single picture.

, which allows part of the HDR mapping to occur in the source device instead of just in the display device, which is useful when HDR and standard dynamic range video or graphics are combined in a single picture. Enhanced ARC , or eARC, which supports the most advanced and highest-quality audio formats, ensuring full compatibility between audio devices and other HDMI 2.1a products.

, or eARC, which supports the most advanced and highest-quality audio formats, ensuring full compatibility between audio devices and other HDMI 2.1a products. Enhanced gaming features , such as variable refresh rate, auto low-latency mode and quick frame transport.

, such as variable refresh rate, auto low-latency mode and quick frame transport. Quality media switching , which eliminates delays that often occur when a video device changes HDMI frame rates.

, which eliminates delays that often occur when a video device changes HDMI frame rates. HDMI cable power to power HDMI cables directly from an HDMI connector, thereby eliminating the need for a separate power cable.

What are the types of HDMI connectors? HDMI includes five connector types, all defined in 1.x specifications. Types A and B were defined in the HDMI 1.0 specification, type C was defined in the HDMI 1.3 specification, and types D and E were defined in the HDMI 1.4 specification: Type A. The standard connector is the most widely used of the five HDMI connector types. It consists of 19 pins. Type B. The dual-link connector was developed for high-resolution displays using 21 pins. It's electronically compatible with single-link Digital Visual Interface - Digital (DVI-D), but it has never been used by mainstream consumer products. The HDMI 1.3 specification exceeded the bandwidth of dual-link DVI-D, effectively rendering type B obsolete. Type C. The mini connector has the same 19-pin configuration and supports the same features as the type A connector but in a smaller, more compact form factor for use on portable devices, such as cameras and tablets. Some of the signals changed with respect to type A connectors, so a special converter cable is required to connect type A connectors to type C connectors. Type D. The micro connector has the same functionality as types A and C but is about half the width of the type C connector and is used in small, portable devices, such as phones. This connector uses 19 pins, but the pin assignment is different from types A and C. Type D connectors resemble micro-USB connectors. Type E. The ACS for use inside vehicles has a locking tab to keep the cable in place despite vibrations and a shell to keep moisture and dirt from interfering with the signals. HDMI LA maintains a list of approved connectors.