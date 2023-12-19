What is a CISO (chief information security officer)? The CISO (chief information security officer) is a senior-level executive responsible for developing and implementing an information security program, which includes procedures and policies designed to protect enterprise communications, systems and assets from both internal and external threats. In an organization, the CISO ensures information resources and technologies are effectively protected. CISOs oversee the development, implementation and enforcement of security policies. The CISO might also work alongside the chief information officer to procure cybersecurity products and services and to manage disaster recovery and business continuity plans. The chief information security officer might also be referred to as the chief security architect, the security manager, the corporate security officer or the information security manager, depending on the company's structure and existing titles. When the CISO is also responsible for the overall corporate security of the company -- which includes its employees and facilities -- they might simply be called the chief security officer.

CISO qualifications and certifications A CISO is typically a skilled leader and manager with a strong understanding of IT and security, who can communicate complicated security concepts to both technical and nontechnical employees. CISOs also require experience in risk management and auditing. Many companies require CISOs to have a bachelor's degree in cybersecurity or IT, and advanced degrees in business, computer science or engineering. CISOs also typically have relevant certifications such as those from the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium (ISC2) and the Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA). Some of these certifications include the following: ISACA Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA).

ISACA Certified Information Security Manager (CISM).

ISC2 Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).

ISC2 Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP).

ISC2 Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP)

CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst Certification (CySA+).

CompTIA Network Vulnerability Assessment Professional.

CompTIA Network Security Professional.

CompTIA Security Analytics Professional.

CompTIA IT Operations Specialist.