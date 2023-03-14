What is information security (infosec)? Information security (infosec) is a set of policies, procedures and principles for safeguarding digital data and other kinds of information. Infosec responsibilities include establishing a set of business processes that protect information assets, regardless of how that information is formatted or whether it is in transit, being processed or at rest in storage. Generally, an organization applies information security to guard digital information as part of an overall cybersecurity program. Infosec ensures that the employees have access to the data they require, while preventing unauthorized access. It can also be associated with risk management and legal regulations.

Principles of information security The pillars or principles of infosec are collectively known as the confidentiality-integrity-availability (CIA) triad. These are intended to serve as a guide for information security policies and processes within an organization. The overall goal of infosec is to let the good guys in, while keeping the bad guys out. The three primary tenants to support this are confidentiality, integrity and availability. The CIA triad: confidentiality, integrity and availability Confidentiality is the principle that information should only be available to those with the proper authorization to that data. Integrity is the principle that information is consistent, accurate and trustworthy. Availability is the principle that information is easily accessible by those with proper authorization and remains so in case of failure to minimize interruptions to users. These three principles do not exist in isolation, but inform and affect one another. Therefore, any infosec system involves a balance of these factors. As an extreme example, information only available as a written sheet of paper stored in a vault is confidential but not easily available. Information carved into stone displayed in the lobby has a lot of integrity but is not confidential or available. Other infosec principles While the CIA triad forms the basis of infosec policy and decision-making, other factors, including the following, should be added to a complete infosec plan: Risk management. Because infosec involves a balance of competing factors, it is associated with risk management. The goal here is to maximize positive outcomes, while minimizing negative ones. Organizations use risk management principles to determine the level of risk they are willing to take on when executing a system. They can also put into place guards and mitigations to reduce risk.

Consider change management with an infosec policy as well. Poorly managed changes may cause outages that affect the availability of a system. System changes may also affect the overall security of stored data. Local laws and governmental regulations. Regulatory bodies often regulate personally identifiable information depending on the region. Regulations, such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) for medical data, the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) for payment information or the European Union's (EU) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) legislation, for example, may require that some information be treated differently or have special security controls in place. Business continuity and disaster recovery planning, as part of an overall infosec strategy, consists of multiple layers.

Types of information security Although information security can take many different forms, the following are the most common types: Application security. This infosec approach is designed for safeguarding applications and application programming interfaces. It stops and blocks vulnerabilities and data breaches from affecting applications. Application security can be achieved through various techniques, such as employing web application firewalls and scanners that continuously find, monitor and mitigate vulnerabilities.

Information security threats Threats to information security can manifest themselves in a variety of ways. The most common threat vectors are as follows: Insecure systems. New technology is being released every day. However, if it's not designed with security in mind, it can have severe repercussions for the information security of an organization. Consequently, if a business is running obsolete or legacy systems, it runs a great risk of falling prey to security breaches. Organizations should identify weak systems and patch them up or decommission them as necessary.

What is the difference between information security vs. cybersecurity? Since most information exchange happens in cyberspace these days, the terms information security and cybersecurity are often used interchangeably. While their paths intersect, both terms have individual meanings. Physical security, endpoint security, data encryption and network security are all examples of information security. It is also closely related to information assurance, which safeguards data against threats, such as natural disasters and server outages. In short, information security is concerned with protecting any type of data, not just data in cyberspace. Cybersecurity, on the other hand, is a subcategory of information security. It deals with technological threats and the practices and tools that can be used to mitigate cyber attacks, such as spyware or ransomware. Data security is another related category of cybersecurity that focuses on protecting an organization's data from accidental or malicious exposure to unauthorized parties.

Data protection laws for information security There are currently no federal laws governing data security in the United States, but some regulations have been passed to protect specific types of data. The EU, on the other hand, adheres to GDPR, which governs the collection, use, storage, security and transmission of data pertaining to EU residents. Data security regulations in the U.S. include the following: Federal Trade Commission Act forbids businesses from misleading consumers about privacy rules, failing to properly protect customer privacy and using deceptive advertising.

forbids businesses from misleading consumers about privacy rules, failing to properly protect customer privacy and using deceptive advertising. Children's Online Privacy Protection Act controls how information and data regarding children are regulated.

controls how information and data regarding children are regulated. HIPAA controls the use, storage and confidentiality of health information.

controls the use, storage and confidentiality of health information. Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act specifies how credit report data should be used and discarded.

specifies how credit report data should be used and discarded. Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act restricts how banks and financial institutions may gather and store personal information.

Infosec jobs Most roles working with computers involve an element of information security. Therefore, infosec jobs may vary in their titles between organizations and be cross-disciplinary or interdepartmental. The following are the most common job titles in information security: In IT, the chief security officer or chief information security officer, in collaboration with the chief information officer, is responsible for overall cybersecurity and infosec policy.

A security director is a senior-level professional that oversees the application of all IT security measures within a company.

An IT security architect is responsible for developing and overseeing the network and computer security infrastructure of a company.

A security engineer or security systems administrator may be responsible for executing or evaluating infosec controls, managing firewall configurations, keeping an organization's IT security solutions up to date and looking into intrusion incidents.

An information security analyst or IT security consultant may be responsible for making security risk assessments, evaluating effectiveness of controls, or analyzing a failure and its consequences. Infosec professionals have many paths they can take in their information security career. Learn more about the types of infosec jobs that are available.