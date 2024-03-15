What is Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)?

Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) is an advanced certification that indicates that an individual possesses the knowledge and experience required to develop and manage an enterprise information security (infosec) program.

CISM is offered by ISACA, a nonprofit, independent association that advocates for professionals involved in infosec, assurance, risk management and governance.

The CISM certification is intended for infosec managers, aspiring managers or IT consultants who support infosec program management. It is accredited by the American National Standards Institute under ISO/IEC 17024:2003.