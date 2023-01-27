How to become a Web 3.0 developer: Required skills and guide

The popularity of blockchain-based platforms like Bitcoin and Ethereum has sparked interest in the potential for decentralized technologies that underpin the next-generation internet services that are referred to collectively as Web 3.0. It is still early days, but visionaries see an opportunity to transform numerous industries, including finance, gaming and supply chains.

Cutting-edge technologies like smart contracts could also change the very nature of business organizations themselves through approaches like decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), another fundamental component of Web 3.0. Here are some tips for how developers can prepare themselves for applying these decentralized technologies.

What is a Web 3.0 developer? A Web 3.0 developer is a computer programmer who has developed a basic understanding of decentralized technology for computers, data sharing and distributed storage. They also need a thorough knowledge of computer science and popular programming languages like Rust, Java, and JavaScript. They probably also understand specific decentralized technologies like the Ethereum blockchain or programming in Solidity. They may also master specific parts of the decentralized technology stack. Front-end developers may focus on writing blockchain dApps, the decentralized applications that users see. Back-end developers may concentrate more on smart contracts, providing secure virtual machines and securing communications across blockchains.

What do Web 3.0 developers do? In short, Web 3.0 developers write decentralized applications, often by using application development tools for apps meant for Web 2.0, the current version of the world wide web. The key difference is they need to understand how to connect application logic across dApps, using different approaches for ensuring trust, automating logic, authenticating users and implementing business logic. Developers should familiarize themselves with some of the critical characteristics of Web 3.0 to create these apps. Abhishek Singhal, a managing director at Deloitte Consulting, said the power of Web 3.0 comes from the following characteristics: The decentralized web infrastructure creates new application workflows.

Ownership of data, content and platform is managed differently.

Native digital payments can occur outside of traditional financial platforms.

Self-sovereign identity enables new ways of managing identity.

Distributed, trust-less and solid infrastructure supports new zero-trust models.

Open, public, composable back ends can let developers assemble applications more efficiently.

How to become a Web 3.0 developer Developers may want to explore interoperability before looking at specific tools. Mrinal Manohar, co-founder and CEO of Casper Labs, a blockchain vendor, said interoperability is an area that's traditionally been ignored by Web 3.0 tools. Most of them focused on integrating within their decentralized ecosystems without considering how to work with the existing technology stacks that power most businesses and internet applications. Casper's recent report on the state of enterprise blockchain found that 77% of global business leaders prioritize interoperability when adopting any new technology. Developers with a better understanding of how to bridge Web 3.0 apps and traditional infrastructure will be better positioned to help enterprises integrate into their existing apps and workflows, the vendor claimed.