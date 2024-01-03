12 Web3 courses to try in 2024

Web3, sometimes styled Web 3.0, is a new internet model built on blockchain that has garnered significant attention in the past few years.

Web3 is still a work in progress, but the core concepts behind Web3 are decentralization, transparency and ownership -- many of the same principles that underpin cryptocurrency.

Proponents of Web3 expect the technology to distribute power away from internet gatekeepers, giving developers and users more control over their data.

Web3 combines many blockchain-adjacent evolving technologies, including digital avatars, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized finance (DeFi) and decentralized applications (DApps). As with any influx of new technology, there's a need for new skills and talent. The Web3 community is growing all the time and developing accessible learning content for developers of all levels.

There are many websites that offer Web3 courses. Here are some sites to consider.

Best Web3 courses in 2024

1. Web3 University

Web3 University offers a variety of lesson tracks that include tutorials on various topic areas of Web3 development. Track topics include NFT building and smart contract creation, as well as courses on blockchain-centric programming languages such as Solidity and Solana. The free tutorials are a mix of videos and articles. The lesson track Create Your First Smart Contract is a good starting point for aspiring Web3 developers and enterprises looking to break into the Web3 space. Web3 University's content is free to access.

Website: https://www.web3.university

2. ChainShot by Alchemy

ChainShot offers a 10-week, instructor-led Web3 developer boot camp that promises to give attendees the skills needed to build a proof-of-work blockchain, develop smart contracts in Solidity and build decentralized applications. The boot camp uses a mix of classes, games and articles in its learning model, where students spend the first portion of each lesson learning from an instructor and then break out to apply what they've learned.

It is recommended that all students be proficient in JavaScript so that they can build the front end of DApps and communicate with the Ethereum blockchain. The curriculum is always evolving, and initial access to the platform is free.

Website: https://www.chainshot.com/bootcamp

3. Udemy

Udemy is an e-learning platform offering video courses on a variety of topics. Users can log on to Udemy and search for the topic they want to learn about. Udemy has several blockchain courses available on its EdTech platform. Some highlights include the following:

Blockchain for Business: The New Industrial Revolution.

Build a Blockchain and a Cryptocurrency From Scratch.

Ethereum Blockchain Developer Bootcamp With Solidity.

Web3 Development Essentials Blockchain and Bitcoin Fundamentals.

Blockchain A-Z: Build a Blockchain, a Crypto + ChatGPT Bonus.

Prices for these courses vary.

Website: https://www.udemy.com/topic/blockchain

4. Zero to Mastery

Zero to Mastery (ZTM) has a five-hour-long Web3 Masterclass that teaches blockchain basics, including immutability and distribution, potential use cases for Web3 applications, cryptocurrency basics, the basics of decentralized autonomous organizations and metaverse topics.

ZTM offers video courses on a variety of tech topics. Users can subscribe to ZTM to access the videos for $39 per month, $279 annually or a one-time $999 lifetime fee. Once subscribed, the courses are free. Subscribers also get access to a private Discord and private LinkedIn networking group.

Website: https://zerotomastery.io/courses/introduction-to-web3

5. LearnWeb3

LearnWeb3 offers free courses in four different learning styles: "mini" courses, lessons, degrees and full-length courses. Users receive access to an accompanying Discord community where students can ask questions, make connections and attend exclusive events. Moreover, students can compete in EarnWeb3, a "bounty board" where students participate in mini hackathons or challenges in exchange for prizes -- including cryptocurrency.

Following the Ethereum Developer degree tracks all the way through, learners can go from setting up their developer environment and coding their first DApp to learning about Web3 security, flash loans and Ethereum's tax known as maximal extractable value. Many of the lessons link to readings on FreeCodeCamp and Codecademy.

Website: https://www.learnweb3.io

6. LinkedIn Learning

LinkedIn Learning has a Web3 content section that users can access for a fee. It offers course videos that typically last less than an hour and entire Learning Paths that last upward of nine hours. Common topics include the basics of blockchain, metaverse, Bitcoin and the interaction of blockchain and business.

Website: https://www.linkedin.com/learning/topics/web3

7. Buildspace

Buildspace is a free six-week program that takes place nights and weekends online. During what the program calls "seasons," participants work on their ideas, get feedback from others and learn from experts. Buildspace offers free learning courses on several Web3 technologies -- such as Web3 apps, NFT collections and machine learning-powered writing assistants. Users can sign up and connect their Ethereum wallet to verify coursework completion and to receive a course completion certificate in the form of an NFT.

Learning modules are centered on small projects called builds, which teach students how to complete a small project. At the end of the program, there is a demo day, where participants can show off their progress and compete for a chance to win up to $100,000.

Website: https://buildspace.so

8. Moralis Academy

Moralis Academy is an online university for blockchain technology and cryptocurrency. It offers beginner, intermediate and advanced courses. Beginner courses include Ethereum 101 and Blockchain & Bitcoin 101. Intermediate courses include Ethereum Smart Contract 101, and advanced courses include Ethereum DApp Programming and DeFi 201. Users must register with Moralis Academy on either a business or individual plan, starting at $22 per month when billed annually.

Website: https://academy.moralis.io

9. CryptoZombies

CryptoZombies is one of the largest blockchain development education platforms and was the first internet tutorial for NFTs. It centers on constructing a zombie-based video game. Users complete a series of in-browser, interactive coding lessons that mainly focus on Ethereum and Solidity development. After users complete the courses, they can apply what they learned to build and deploy a DApp that acts as a multiplayer online strategy game. CryptoZombies is free and open source.

Website: https://cryptozombies.io

10. Blockchain Council

The Blockchain Council offers a certification for blockchain developers, which includes developer courses that teach students about Ethereum, IPFS, Hyperledger and R3 Corda. It's a 15-hour, exam-based program that certifies an exhaustive knowledge of blockchain technologies. The course is self-paced and administered online. Exams are made up of 100 marks, and test-takers need 60 marks to pass. As of this writing, the certification cost is $299.

Website: https://www.blockchain-council.org/certifications/certified-blockchain-developer

11. Metaschool

Metaschool is an ed-tech platform specifically focused on Web3 education. It aims to make learning Web3 accessible and engaging by encouraging users to build real-world DApps throughout their learning journey. Key features include project-based learning, NFT certificates, expert instructors and an active community.

Metaschool offers a mix of free and paid courses. Their free courses cover fundamental Web3 concepts, while paid courses delve deeper into specific topics -- such as blockchain development, tokenization and NFT marketplaces.

Website: https://metaschool.so/

12. ConsenSys Academy

ConsenSys Academy is an educational platform by ConsenSys, a prominent Ethereum software company. Its flagship program is the Blockchain Developer Bootcamp, which features a cohort-based online format with intensive learning and personalized support.

Users will master fundamental Ethereum concepts, key tools, security best practices and hands-on development of smart contracts and DApps. The platform also offers developer on-demand -- a fully self-paced, online program ideal for independent learners -- online programs, webinars and free resources. While some courses and webinars are free, the Blockchain Developer Bootcamp with certification is $985 as of this writing.

Website: https://consensys.io/academy