Web3 vs. metaverse: What's the difference?

Buzzwords come and go, but some stick around. Two new terms you may have heard recently -- Web 3.0 and the metaverse --are frequently used interchangeably, but they are two different technologies.

Keep reading to learn what they are, what they aren't and how they differ.

Differences between Web3 and metaverse The biggest difference between the two technologies is that people use Web3 to access the metaverse, much like how an automobile uses a road. Web3 is about decentralized ownership and control and putting the web in the hands of its users and the community. The metaverse, on the other hand, is a shared digital reality that enables users to connect with each other, build economies and interact in real time -- and it doesn't care who owns it. Web3 is also built on blockchain and cryptocurrencies, while the metaverse uses technologies such as AR/VR and digital currency. This is due to Web3 being decentralized and having no major corporate influence or control. The two also differ in how they are used. Web3 is a new set of standards for how the internet should be used and governed. The metaverse is about gaming, social media, retail and other experiences.