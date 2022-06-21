Top metaverse cybersecurity challenges to consider

The metaverse is quickly becoming the next must-have concept within enterprises to improve engagement and UX for employees, customers and partners. And, while the metaverse isn't here just yet, that doesn't mean companies can't consider the security challenges it will bring.

Key concepts and justifications for the metaverse are known, but the security and privacy issues this new virtual universe contains remain largely unknown.

Let's explore some of those issues to expect when considering adopting the metaverse.

What is the metaverse? Virtual vs. augmented reality metaverse experiences The metaverse can be defined as a virtual environment in which people connect, interact and shop. This convergence of the digital and physical world stems from the Greek meta, meaning beyond or after, and verse, short for universe. There are two main forms of the metaverse: Virtual reality provides an artificial reality via a VR headset. It takes over the user's field of vision to provide an immersive experience. Other forms of immersive experiences include audio and positional tracking of the body to enable movement of body parts, such as the hands, to interact with the virtual environment. Augmented reality (AR) is less immersive than VR. It adds virtual overlays on top of the real world via a lens of some type. Users still have a normal view of their surroundings. AR examples include a smartphone using the Waze app or a wearable such as Microsoft's HoloLens. The host can see a user's location and can guess their intentions. Privacy expectations are higher than in VR. It is important to note that VR experiences generally have no expectation of privacy, whereas privacy expectations are more commonly expected in AR environments.

Common metaverse cybersecurity challenges Here are some of the common security challenges that exist in these two metaverse universes:

No help or support access exists in most of the metaverses. Nonfungible token theft, for example, can leave a user without support. Identity. Metaverse users' identities can be spoofed, their accounts can get hacked and their avatars can be taken over. A common challenge is the identity of the person metaverse users are dealing with is always questionable.

Metaverse users' identities can be spoofed, their accounts can get hacked and their avatars can be taken over. A common challenge is the identity of the person metaverse users are dealing with is always questionable. Client vulnerabilities. VR and AR headsets are heavy-duty machines with a lot of software and memory. They are also ripe targets for malicious and inadvertent hacks. Additionally, location spoofing and device manipulation enable perpetrators to take over users' identities and cause havoc after entering the metaverse.

VR and AR headsets are heavy-duty machines with a lot of software and memory. They are also ripe targets for malicious and inadvertent hacks. Additionally, location spoofing and device manipulation enable perpetrators to take over users' identities and cause havoc after entering the metaverse. User-to-user communications. Because the metaverse experience is all about facilitating user-to-user communications, trust and commerce are how these relationships are built. One bad actor can cause tremendous damage. The need for moderation at scale is critical and must be addressed.

Because the metaverse experience is all about facilitating user-to-user communications, trust and commerce are how these relationships are built. One bad actor can cause tremendous damage. The need for moderation at scale is critical and must be addressed. Data accuracy. Location, merchandise quality, reviews, user information and third-party trusted data are anchored around accuracy. Ensuring accuracy can be difficult.

Location, merchandise quality, reviews, user information and third-party trusted data are anchored around accuracy. Ensuring accuracy can be difficult. Privacy. No metaverse regulations exist, and the need for data collection for a truly personalized immersive experience requires privacy invasion. Users typically have no knowledge of the level of data they are providing, however. And, unlike GDPR and other regulations, which have regional sovereignty requirements, virtual experiences have no borders, and therefore, ensuring privacy is at the mercy of the platform owner and the property owners.