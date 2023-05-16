What is geo-blocking? Geo-blocking is blocking something based on its location. More specifically, geo-blocking means blocking access to a network-accessible resource based on the supposed location of the system or user seeking access to that resource. Blocking can mean network-level blocking, such as dropping IP packets, or system-level blocking, such as enabling the application to reject the access attempt or to ignore it. The geo-blocking system usually doesn't know the location of the requester. It infers that location based on the information it can see, starting with the IP address from which the request comes. Some IP address ranges, or the domain names they correspond to, can be reliably mapped to a region or location. Others cannot. Geo-blocking systems may also look at other IP traffic characteristics, such as routing and traffic data. They might look at the number of router hops a packet from that source has to take to get to it and at packet latencies and jitter to see if the distance implied by the data is in accord with the location associated with an address. Geo-blocking sites may try to access location information from a requester, especially when the request is coming from an app on a mobile device. Mobile devices usually have precise geolocation functionality based on the Global Positioning System, as do an increasing number of laptops. Some devices also have location information attached to them by their internet service providers. However, such systems can also deny access to that information, both broadly and on an app-by-app basis. Geo-blocking is one of a spectrum of actions IT systems take in response to the geographical location of a person or system. Other location-aware responses might include the following: Switching the language a service uses to interact with network resources.

Switching the currency of online transactions.

Modifying authentication protocols and account authorizations based on user or system location in a zero-trust network access environment.

Geo-blocking use cases The highest-profile use of geo-blocking is by streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney+, to control access to online content. They have geo-blocking in place because they are streaming content under different pricing plans in different geographies or because the content is subject to different licensing agreements in different places. Some content streaming services have the right to show in some places and not in other places due to intellectual property and copyright laws. Some content they are forbidden by law from showing in some places as a matter of governmental censorship. Sometimes, they wish to, or are required to, show different versions of the content in different places. Similarly, in the world of DVDs and Blu-rays, there's been a long practice of region coding for the discs and players.

How effective is geo-blocking? In and of itself, geo-blocking is quite effective. Online content and retail companies have succeeded at partitioning the internet in this fashion to control what users pay based on where they are and limiting who has access to what. The fundamental effectiveness of geo-blocking has spawned a variety of efforts and methods for bypassing it.