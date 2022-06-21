How to address security risks in GPS-enabled devices

Trendy consumer gadgets are reaching the market at an expedited rate in today's world, and the next new viral product is right around the corner. While these innovations aim to make consumers' lives easier and more efficient, the rapid development of these products often creates security risks for users -- especially as hackers and malicious actors get more creative.

When commercial drones were brought to market as recreational tools in 2013, for example, consumers jumped at the chance to use them for a wide range of personal purposes, from photography to flying practice. Many security risks emerged, however, and it became clear that drones can be used maliciously to do anything from tracking and monitoring to causing physical harm and societal disruption.

GPS-enabled devices are now experiencing the same growing pains.

The current threat environment GPS-enabled devices have been on the market for a while, but consumer use has boomed in recent years. The newest device making waves is Apple's AirTag -- a small device that tracks personal items such as keys, wallets and backpacks. With an affordable price tag, consumers have jumped at the opportunity to keep track of their belongings more easily. As adoption has grown, however, so have security and privacy concerns. Malicious actors can easily slip these devices into peoples' belongings and track them. While the risk to consumers is clear, businesses and influential figures can also be targeted. GPS-enabled devices can be used to track day-to-day business movements and identify exploitable weak points. Apple has remediated some of these risks by releasing a personal safety guide outlining the steps users should take if they find an unknown AirTag or suspect someone has gained access to their product. Yet these risks highlight a broader problem with GPS-enabled devices. Threat modeling in the design phase of tech development must evolve to uncover emerging security risks -- before consumers get their hands on the devices.