5 tips to successfully implement blockchain for businesses

Learning how to implement blockchain requires a clear understanding of the technology's decentralized ecosystem.

Following these tips will help simplify your approach while providing quality ROI and the best results from a blockchain implementation.

1. Real blockchain developers play with their tokens in public Blockchains are decentralized ecosystems, so no one party controls the network as a whole and everyone participates with the same set of rules. Public blockchains, specifically Ethereum, are the only blockchains where this is the case. Private blockchains look like blockchains on the surface, but they are controlled networks, and they haven't been as successful because users are wary of a system where the controlling entity can change the rules whenever it wants. So, for value creation in a well-populated ecosystem where no one controls the network, consider a public blockchain.

3. Think in native blockchain technology terms Similar to how companies have business processes, blockchains have tokens and smart contracts. The most successful blockchain implementations are where companies translate their legacy vision into blockchain-native concepts. This means that instead of moving documents back and forth, they shift their thinking to smart contracts and tokenization. To illustrate this concept, think about something like a purchase order for widgets. We can think of it as a document, or we can think of it as an agreement to buy a certain number of widgets at a specific price. We can pass the information back and forth between the buyer and the seller as participants on the blockchain, or we can create a smart contract that involves exchanging widget tokens for money tokens. This has the same effect and can sound similar, but they are in fact two different worlds. Documents are worthless on the blockchains. Tokens, on the other hand, can be bought, sold, financed and borrowed against. Sending documents back and forth fails to make use of one of the key ideas in blockchain -- that we can move value as easily as we move information. To illustrate this point, imagine you're moving documents online. Sending documents back and forth is like having a web server that sends you a picture of a page to read, not the text. They are both readable by people, but the text-based HTML document -- blockchain in this scenario -- is also searchable and indexable and can be found by a search engine. One of these approaches is fundamentally much more useful in the web ecosystem than the other.

4. Fix something that is actually broken Attempting to fix something that isn't broken creates little ROI and is an ineffective use of time and money when it comes to blockchain implementation. Successful blockchain projects that create value solve actual problems today rather than just laying a foundation for solving problems in the future. Big-picture visions of problem-solving are nice, but they rarely work out. Instead, repeatedly in the history of technology, we find ourselves building platforms on products that solved one small problem but did it very well. Because success breeds more success, the best thing you can do is select a new problem that hasn't been fixed by existing technology and build a system to fix it.