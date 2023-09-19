6 alternatives to blockchain for businesses to consider

Blockchain has risen to prominence thanks to enthusiasm about cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin. Businesses have also taken note of the promise of blockchain technology to improve the transparency and data integrity of distributed transactions.

However, despite the promise, blockchain adoption beyond proof of concept has been slow. One big issue has been the relatively slow performance of early blockchain technologies. The first blockchain networks were limited to a few transactions per second and could take up to an hour to guarantee the authenticity of transactions.

Several alternatives to blockchain that provide better performance have emerged. Businesses may also want to consider them to reduce costs, simplify development and reduce integration challenges.

Derek Brink, a vice president and research fellow at Aberdeen, a technology advisory firm, said asking about alternatives to blockchain is somewhat backward, because in many cases blockchain is the alternative. The real issue is finding new ways to reinvent business processes by disintermediating the middleman regardless of whether blockchain, strictly speaking, is the means.

Brink expects some of the most promising alternatives to blockchain will include centralized databases, decentralized storage and other technologies that use the same distributed ledger technology as blockchain.

Is it blockchain or isn't it? Fundamentally, blockchain is a type of distributed ledger designed to provide a permanent, tamper-proof record of business transactions. It's essentially a decentralized database that runs on a peer-to-peer network, with each computer maintaining a copy of the current ledger. Data security and reliability are the main benefits, since the data can't be easily changed and the redundant copies make data loss unlikely. You don't need a middleman, such as a bank or broker, to execute transactions. One of the challenges in finding alternatives to blockchain is knowing which products and technologies use blockchain and which ones use other technologies to perform similar functions. Brian Platz Brian Platz "Blockchain has become sort of like Kleenex, where it means a category of things," said Brian Platz, co-CEO of Fluree, a blockchain database provider. "Other technologies that are not even distributed ledgers all get thrown into the mix and are also called blockchains." For example, people in the blockchain community have begun adopting distributed storage tools like Storj and InterPlanetary File System (IPFS). Others are starting to take advantage of distributed databases such as OrbitDB. In addition, a wide variety of distributed ledgers are starting to emerge. At the same time, good, old-fashioned centralized ledgers have been working just fine for years, and now the cloud makes it easier to share access across trusted users. Here's what the six main alternatives to blockchain have to offer.

1. Centralized databases One of the biggest concerns about traditional blockchains has been scalability. Decentralization by its very nature adds overhead for maintaining multiple copies of the data and ensuring consistency. Blockchains also add significant computational needs and energy consumption problems. While the blockchain community may get excited about decentralizing the database, there is real value in managing one highly optimized system of record in a centralized database. Newer blockchain implementations are getting better, but their performance still pales in comparison to what is possible with a well-managed centralized database. For example, the Visa network (VisaNet) has a capacity of 65,000 transactions per second, whereas the Bitcoin network can only handle a few transactions per second. VisaNet currently handles an average of 2,000 transactions per second, so there is plenty of room for growth. One of the big promises of blockchain has been the potential for improving security. But the success of VisaNet suggests that businesses could continue to successfully use alternatives to blockchain for things like securing transactions, improving product tracking, facilitating product recalls, protecting privacy and maintaining audit trails.

2. Centralized ledgers Few companies have the resources to replicate VisaNet. Another option is the centralized ledgers that cloud providers have started offering. Alex-Paul Manders Alex-Paul Manders For example, Amazon's Quantum Ledger Database simplifies the process of implementing a shared database designed for ledger-like applications that provides a cryptographically verifiable audit trail without all the overhead of a distributed ledger or blockchain. It promises the immutability and verifiability of blockchain combined with the ease and scalability of a traditional cloud service. Amazon cautions, however, that a proper blockchain may be a better option in cases that involve untrusted parties. Centralized databases and ledgers aren't all upside, however. Both have points of failure that are prone to cybersecurity hacks and data breaches, said Alex-Paul Manders, a director at ISG, a technology research and advisory firm.

3. Distributed databases Major database vendors such as Oracle and Microsoft have offered distributed databases for years that use some combination of data replication and duplication to ensure data consistency and integrity. More recently, the OrbitDB open source project emerged to support the creation of a distributed, peer-to-peer database that operates without a traditional blockchain. This allows companies to develop decentralized applications that run when disconnected from the internet and then sync up with other database nodes when connected. It can also allow data sharing in a way that enforces privacy and provides transparency into how data is being used. OrbitDB sits on top of a distributed filesystem that allows operation even if one node goes down -- another blockchain-like feature.

4. Cloud storage Blockchain is sometimes promoted as a way to store data in a decentralized manner. But blockchain storage comes at a high cost. One analysis estimated it would cost about $13,820 to store one megabyte of data on the Ethereum network, in contrast to a few cents on Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3). Suseel Menon Suseel Menon Suseel Menon, senior analyst at Everest Group, said the trust and security policies and governance layers of cloud services are sufficient for most enterprise applications. In addition, several third-party data storage services can provide better governance and security with far less overhead than a blockchain would entail, he said.

5. Decentralized storage IPFS has been emerging as a promising approach for storing data across a peer-to-peer network. Platz, of Fluree, said it is attracting a lot of interest from blockchain developers because of its ability to decentralize storage that can be integrated into other applications. It is not technically a blockchain, although Platz sometimes hears it referred to as one. IPFS allows developers to store webpages, content and data in ways that can reduce bandwidth requirements, improve resilience and mitigate the impact of censorship. Storj is another promising distributed storage technology that allows developers to encrypt files, split them into pieces and then distribute them across a global cloud network. It is directly compatible with Amazon S3 storage tools, which should make it easy for cloud developers to weave into applications without learning new tools.