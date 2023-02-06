IoT and cryptocurrency could enable micropayments

Over the past decade, both IoT and cryptocurrencies have developed rapidly, and there have been many exciting innovations in both domains. As the use cases for IoT expand and different entities begin to share data, cryptocurrencies could play an increasing role in IoT deployments.

Most early use cases of IoT involve relatively small deployments of sensors where data is collected and consumed by the same user or entity. Consider, for example, the deployment of an IoT system for tracking the movement of a vehicular fleet. The system might be deployed by the fleet owner, who is the sole consumer of the data and its corresponding analytics. But, as these systems scale up, such as for IoT-enabled smart cities, we will increasingly encounter scenarios where the data generated by one entity can be potentially consumed by a different one.

For example, a city may be interested in using data from a private parking lot owner to help build an app that enables citizens to find parking easily anywhere in the city. Or a video camera deployed by one entity initially for security reasons may be useful to another entity for traffic monitoring or retail analytics. In these cases, the IoT device owner might be willing to provide data in exchange for micropayments from the other prospective entity. As a digital, frictionless form of cash that can be linked with smart contracts to automate the payment process, cryptocurrencies could be an attractive enabler for such micropayments for IoT data.

Similarly, cryptocurrency-based micropayments could also enable IoT system deployers to set up automated payments for third party-owned edge computing resources. Organizations could also use cryptocurrencies to pay expert reviewers to provide honest and helpful reviews of real-time IoT data products on decentralized data marketplaces. This would help IoT data buyers steer clear of low-quality or faked data.

Yet another use case for cryptocurrencies in the context of IoT is to incentivize the deployment of a decentralized wireless network infrastructure that enables IoT devices to communicate their data inexpensively and reliably. These communities enable users to mine a native token, while providing low-power wireless hotspots for IoT applications. Other players in the market enable users to earn cryptocurrency for helping to deploy and operate base stations on a decentralized 5G wireless network.