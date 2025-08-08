Experts weigh in on securing AI effectively

AI and business ops have collided, and the impact has raised unprecedented security challenges. Securing AI systems is an urgent priority now across industries; traditional cybersecurity approaches simply aren't sufficient.

On a recent episode of The Security Balancing Act, host Diana Kelley sat down with two AI security experts -- Jennifer Raiford, executive vice president and CISO for Globe-Sec Advisory and David Linthicum, founder and lead researcher at Linthicum Research -- to talk about the unique security risks of AI systems and how organizations can use AI securely.

Traditional security can't secure AI systems Traditional methods for securing systems simply do not work with AI, which brings with it unique vulnerabilities. But Raiford, Kelley, and Linthicum suggest methods for overcoming them, including adoption of machine learning security operations (MLSecOps), which integrates security throughout the AI development lifecycle. Specifically, they advise employing an MLSecOps framework that integrates security checkpoints at each development phase. In addition, create a dedicated AI security team -- one trained to understand AI-specific security problems and how to avoid or at least mitigate them. "No longer is security an afterthought," Linthicum stated. "It has to be baked into the architecture development of the models, development of the training, data development of the inference engines."

Where is AI most insecure? In this session, Raiford and Linthicum discussed the ways AI systems can create unique insecurities. Data poisoning is a key one. This, said Raiford, is when actors inject "malicious data during the training to corrupt the model behavior," making the outputs from the model untrustworthy. The experts in this session promoted the solution of implementing rigorous data integrity checks for all AI training data sets, such as provenance tracking and integrity verification. They also proposed developing, and regularly testing, controls that work against AI-specific attacks like prompt injection and model manipulation. While not unique to AI, privacy issues were another concern the three security experts discussed in depth. "If you have access to a prompt," for example, said Linthicum, "you can exploit that and get the [personally identifiable] information that that particular model has access to." AI-oriented privacy impact assessments are essential. On that note, the panel suggested implementing stronger data minimization practices and other privacy techniques when sensitive data is part of AI model training.