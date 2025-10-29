Ignoring digital sovereignty? CIOs can't afford to

Executive summary Digital sovereignty empowers IT leaders to control data, operations and infrastructure, thereby reducing risks associated with compliance failures, downtime, and reputational damage.

Achieving digital sovereignty requires strategic planning, situational awareness and clear risk profiling.

IT leaders must enforce transparency and audit rights with cloud providers to maintain full control and ensure compliant systems.

Geopolitical tension, disruption and war have marked this decade, driving organizations to seek ways to thrive during intense uncertainty. For most companies and their chief information officers (CIOs), this requires building resilient operations under strict control and oversight. Achieving digital sovereignty is a major part of this effort.

In its 2025 Hype Cycle for Digital Sovereignty report, Gartner Inc. defined digital sovereignty as "autonomy over data, operations and technology, while enabling compliance with regulatory frameworks within specific geographic boundaries." The Stamford, Conn.-based advisory firm also noted that digital sovereignty comprises:

Where data resides.

How data is protected.

Where data is located physically, including the infrastructure that processes it.

How technology keeps businesses running.

(Learn about the Gartner Hype Cycle – a depiction of a technology's lifecycle – and its business applications here.)

Digitally sovereign companies, of course, decrease the chances of losing control over their data. But Gartner's conclusion goes even further: Digital sovereignty transcends shielding individual organizations from harm. "It is essential," the research notes, "for national security, economic resilience and operational continuity."

Risks of ignoring digital sovereignty Disregarding digital sovereignty carries several risks, said David Linthicum, founder and lead researcher at Linthicum Research, a technology-focused firm based in Ashburn, Va. Among them are: Failure to comply with laws and regulations. Compromised business continuity.

Reputational damage. And geopolitics significantly influences how much control companies retain over their data, Linthicum noted. For example, Company A stores its data on Cloud Provider B's servers, which are in a European Union (EU) country. Cloud Provider B discovers Company A is doing business with a rogue state — one under EU sanctions. Cloud Provider B kicks Company A off its platform, leaving the company scrambling to find an alternate option. The result: Business continuity is interrupted. This downtime, combined with news of Company A's engagement with an unfriendly regime, leads to bad public relations (PR) and diminished trust among customers and investors. Linthicum, who recently co-authored "Unlocking the Power of the Cloud: Governance, Artificial Intelligence, Risk Management, Value" with Meredith Stein, said organizations sometimes encounter conflicting laws governing the country in which their cloud provider is headquartered. "A lot of European companies are very worried about dealing with American-based cloud companies because of the risk of U.S.-based law enforcement -- its ability to subpoena their data if it's stored on a U.S.-based server," he said. These fears, Linthicum added, extend to situations where data is stored on servers in the EU but managed by an American cloud provider. Moreover, administrations change, and so do these laws, creating an even more volatile climate.

Benefits of digital sovereignty Still, when companies achieve digital sovereignty, they reduce the risks associated with business continuity, compliance and reputation, Linthicum said. He further stated that it increases people's understanding of how their data is handled, which in turn fosters trust. For example, if a German company attests that it is storing information pertaining to its German customers in a sovereign cloud located in Germany, those individuals feel reassured that their personal data isn't in a facility halfway around the world, where different laws may apply. "That has value in terms of PR and customer relationships," Linthicum said.