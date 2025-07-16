Beyond replacement: How AI is enhancing PaaS offerings

AI broke onto the scene in impressive fashion. Organizations quickly began integrating AI services into their workloads, in some instances even replacing legacy services with AI offerings. But could AI fulfill the functionality of an entire cloud computing model?

One industry vertical witnessing the effects of AI is the PaaS market. Whether organizations are incorporating a large language model (LLM) into their applications or selecting a PaaS offering specifically for its AI capabilities, it's impossible to ignore AI's foothold within PaaS. Despite its growing popularity, experts agree that AI has not developed to a point where it can replace PaaS. Rather, AI can, and should, partner with the cloud service to give engineers the optimizations they need to build their applications.

Let's explore opportunities for AI within PaaS resources and try to envision the future of this blooming partnership.

AI and PaaS In a BrightTALK Cloud Cover webinar, "The Growth of Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)," a panel of experts in the PaaS market talked about their predictions for the cloud model. Unsurprisingly, a big topic of conversation was AI and its connection to PaaS. Angela Andrews, senior solution architect at Red Hat, shared that AI is at the forefront of consumers' minds across the board. "Everyone's talking about it. It is top of mind for businesses and C-suite individuals, and we're seeing it," she said. "We're already seeing the cloud vendors providing AI PaaS solutions in their portfolios, and more and more companies are getting into the space." What exactly are the features these professionals are pursuing? AI PaaS features Here are some examples of AI features within PaaS services: Retrieval-augmented generation. RAG assists in connecting and cross-referencing information to provide LLMs with up-to-date information. Consider chatbots or search engines. These tools use RAG capabilities to provide end users with relevant information in an instant. This could optimize all kinds of businesses, and it relies on the combination of AI and PaaS technologies.

Automated machine learning. AutoML helps users create ML models by automating tasks to simplify the process. By taking away most of the complexity of building, such as data processing and algorithm selection, the process of building models becomes more user-friendly.

Cloud-native tools. Cloud-native applications are built with the knowledge that engineers will run and host them in the cloud. Several AI tools for cloud-native applications can help with traffic monitoring, container management, orchestration and storage. These are only some of the tools that AI can provide engineers and users through PaaS offerings. But what are the benefits of moving to AI PaaS services?

Benefits of AI in PaaS Dave Linthicum, founder and lead researcher at Linthicum Research, summarized the benefits of AI in PaaS: It's the easy button. People don't want to make these complex engineering decisions. They want to make decisions around how the business is going to move. They need the easy button. Dave LinthicumFounder and lead researcher, Linthicum Research "People don't want to make these complex engineering decisions. They want to make decisions around how the business is going to move. They need the easy button," he said. "PaaS is able to do that because you're able to deal with known resources and with AI using known integration patterns." The panelists agreed that PaaS technology exists to "abstract away the complexity" of application engineering. Adding AI to PaaS services optimizes what PaaS can do. Below are some of the benefits and optimizations afforded by AI in PaaS. Automation According to Linthicum, the core benefit is task automation. With these tools, users can access and deploy prebuilt AI models to assist in architecting applications. Users can also automate data processing to provide their organizations with real-time analytics that inform important decisions. For security, AI automates monitoring and can conform to specific compliance needs. "The ability to abstract the user, the consumer, of the AI systems away from making many engineering mistakes is going to be the whole core benefit," Linthicum said. "This is about automation." Cost efficiency By design, PaaS saves customers money as CSPs provide them with compute capabilities without the need to maintain physical hardware. This is already a cost-efficient way for many companies to operate. Now, businesses can take advantage of AI architecture through a similar pay-as-you-go model or implement AI tools within their existing subscriptions or licenses. Because users can access AI tools at a lower cost threshold, they can also benefit from faster time to market. This boost in production can help organizations generate revenue faster, making AI PaaS services a viable choice for cost efficiency. Ubiquity The recent ubiquity of AI features requires relevant stakeholders to become familiar with this new technology. The three major CSPs, Amazon, Microsoft and Google, each have their own AI PaaS services -- AWS AI Services, Azure AI and Google Cloud AI. Because these three companies have a collective market share that represents a majority of cloud users, many enterprises have access to what might become industry-standard AI services. These services support existing workloads and resources, meaning simpler deployment and integration. Users and engineers of all skill levels can use AI technology and add valuable skill sets to their toolkits -- and resumes.