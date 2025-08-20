Use an AI gateway to secure AI models and applications

AI application development has rapidly gone from curiosity to enterprise imperative. Yet, given the type of data AI agents, large language models and applications access, it is critical to implement the proper security controls.

How can enterprises protect AI models and applications against both increasingly sophisticated threat actors and accidental incidents that jeopardize data output? One option is to use AI gateways to authorize and limit access to AI services, thereby preventing data leaks.

How AI gateways work AI gateways function similarly to API gateways, serving as a proxy between AI applications, AI models, users and other applications. These gateways can collate and assess all data inputs, routing only accurate data to the cloud. Using authentication and encryption, AI gateways protect data as it moves between devices and across the network. This ensures that only authorized and authenticated devices can interact with AI systems and services. If an application needs to access an AI service, it sends a query to the gateway. Using either rules or an algorithm, the gateway then authenticates the query and passes it along to the relevant AI model or service. AI gateways track communication between devices and networks in real time, expediting the discovery of questionable movements that could indicate a potential breach. They can also log requests and responses, establishing AI usage patterns.

How AI gateways secure AI models AI gateways use multiple methods to protect AI models, large-language models and AI applications from cyber-risks. Manage authentication and authorization AI gateways work with identity and access management services to manage access to data. They restrict or permit access based on the user or device profile and network activity. Implement data loss prevention policies AI gateways apply DLP policies to restrict the transmission of sensitive and confidential information, thus helping stop data leaks within and outside the enterprise firewall. Gateways also interact with intrusion prevention systems to spot and deflect malicious traffic, for example, using deep packet inspection to identify a transmission from a threat actor. Secure APIs connecting to AI tools Because APIs offer a uniform interface, applications can communicate with multiple AI models using a standard API. AI gateways, such as Microsoft's AI gateway capability in Azure API Management, manage APIs connecting to AI tools and models to prevent accidental data exposure. This includes tracking authentication tokens across multiple applications and sharing the API key securely. Improve compliance and governance efforts By routing all traffic to and from AI models or tools, AI gateways enable organizations to comply with AI regulations within their industry. Specifically, AI gateways use traffic management, orchestration and security policy enforcement to meet compliance mandates such as HIPAA, GDPR and other privacy regulations, as well as AI regulations. Other AI gateway capabilities Beyond security, AI gateways offer performance benefits. For example, AI gateways can be set up to cache often-accessed data to improve efficiency and performance. They can also balance loads across service instances and measure response accuracy to identify potential service issues and then distribute workloads to improve uptime.