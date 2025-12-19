From CIO to CEO: Unlocking the entire C-suite

The CIO is no longer just the company's top technologist -- they're the next contender for the CEO's chair.

Historically, the CIO role has included IT operations, infrastructure management and cost control. Today, the role has crossed the line from systems ownership to business strategy, and AI is only accelerating that shift. Technology is now inseparable from growth, customer experience and competitive advantage. Now, CIOs are expected to shape the business, not just support it.

That evolution brings a new question for ambitious CIOs: What's next? The modern CIO already operates in outcomes, ROI and culture. And many have the commercial and leadership muscle required to run the business. As boards demand P&L (profit and loss) fluency, revenue impact, and strategic influence, CIOs can look toward COOs, CPOs (chief product officers) and in a growing number of cases, the CEO's seat.

The evolving role of the CIO Today's CIO role extends well beyond technology ownership. The job now demands the following: Board-level communication.

Contribution to revenue and margin growth.

Data monetization and governance.

Enterprise change leadership.

Financial framing of cyber, resiliency and operational risk.

P&L fluency.

Product-style platform ownership with roadmaps and KPIs.

Strategic workforce and succession planning. "My CIO role has experienced a profound transformation," said Vince Fattore, CIO at RoadSafe Traffic Systems. "Now, I'm at the forefront of innovation, tasked with using technology to unlock new sources of value and drive strategic growth. The shift has placed me in a unique position where to remain competitive, I must combine technology with a deep understanding of business outcomes." The intersection of technological innovation and business outcomes is where the role of the CIO lives. Heading into 2026, with AI continuing to drive revenue and business growth, this intersection has never been larger. "It's about aligning IT strategy with broader business objectives to create value to compete with my CXO peers," Fattore said. CIOs are driving strategy, shaping culture and demonstrating the kind of impact that positions them for broader leadership roles in the C-suite. "CIOs position themselves as business leaders by speaking the language of outcomes, not systems," said Kathleen Vegh, chief human resources officer at The Planet Group. "When the conversation centers on growth, ROI, and customer impact, perceptions naturally shift."

Career gaps and obstacles for CIOs The path from CIO to CEO can seem logical, but it is not uncommon for even the most accomplished CIO to face hurdles when attempting to further their career. Moving beyond IT into enterprise strategy requires more than technical expertise. It demands a full understanding of how every part of the business works. CEOs set and sustain the vision for the entire company, and while technology is increasingly central to that strategy, knowing innovation is not the same as mastering the full view of business operations. Common obstacles include the following: Avoiding decisions around ROI.

Culture and people-leadership gaps.

Framing work as cost reduction instead of value creation.

Gaps in strategic communication.

Framing work as cost reduction instead of value creation. "Most gaps are commercial and organizational," said Shawn Cole, president and founding partner at Cowen Partners Executive Search. "Many CIOs still optimize for output instead of outcomes tied to ROI, gross margin and cash." P&L fluency is a blind spot for many aspiring CIOs. Managing IT budgets is one ball game, and linking technology investments to revenue is another. Without this skill, CIOs fail to see the bigger picture -- a skill that is essential for future CEOs. "P&L exposure is rare, so few CIOs can model payback, unit economics or capex-to-opex tradeoffs with confidence," Cole said "Product gaps show up in weak pricing/packaging and limited go-to-market experience, which slows revenue ownership. Most just don't have the exposure."

Building the CEO skillset CIOs looking to advance their careers must be able to link tech to revenue, influence teams across the business and drive strategy at scale. Mastering P&L, product ownership and organizational leadership turns technology leaders into top CEO contenders. Skills that today's CIO need in their toolkit include the following: Ability to turn tech investment into revenue.

Comfort with board-level communication.

Cross-functional influence (finance, product, operations and marketing).

Enterprise vision.

Understanding of change management. A strong CIO understands technology and how it drives business outcomes. A strong CEO understands the business itself. It's the combination of these capabilities that equips a CIO to take the next step into enterprise leadership. "Stepping into enterprise initiatives beyond IT is essential, but so is people leadership. The CIOs who develop talent, build trust and lead teams through change are the ones who earn a true seat at the business table," said Vegh. In 2026 it won't be enough for CEOs to solely rely on their expertise in IT. People management, creating a positive culture and being a leader employees can trust is just as key. "Control the technology, communication and vision and be real. Act as if you're the CEO to deliver results," Fattore said.