Does your data center need a smart PDU?

Power hardware for the data center provides admins with increased insight and management capabilities as it evolves. Smart power distribution units (PDUs) can optimize power management in data centers, but choosing the right PDU for your organization requires careful consideration of your specific requirements.

The traditional PDU is a power-in, power-out distribution device typically mounted on the floor or in a rack near the devices it powers in the data center. It offers little to no data monitoring beyond power usage effectiveness (PUE) calculations and simple switching options. A smart PDU can monitor, manage and control power consumption throughout the data center, making it a sensible choice for many data centers.

Monitored smart PDUs track outlet levels, the device's environment, event logs and data logs. These devices send alerts based on user-defined thresholds. Switched smart PDUs do everything monitored smart PDUs do, but at a more granular level, allowing remote control of individual power receptacles on connected devices. Combine a smart PDU with an overhead busway to offer superior cooling and easier scalability, enabling a lower footprint design that increases space availability for key data center infrastructure.

As data center facility owners seek to manage their infrastructure more efficiently, more are turning to smart PDUs to help them do so. The smart PDU market has grown substantially in recent years, reflecting the industry's shift toward more sophisticated power management tools for data centers. Mordor Intelligence finds that smart PDUs lead the industry with over 61% of the market share and will grow at a 9.43% CAGR by 2031.

The smart PDU goes beyond the power distribution capabilities of a traditional PDU. It connects to a data center's IT network, enabling admins to monitor power flow to various hardware and devices using data center management systems and software applications.

With cloud-based management platforms now standard in data centers, smart PUDs can provide comprehensive analytics, centralized multi-site management and mobile access for facility managers, reducing the technology needed to manage a facility. This is particularly valuable for organizations managing distributed infrastructure or edge computing deployments.

Integrating with IoT systems allows smart PDUs to function as communication hubs within the data center ecosystem. They can connect to environmental sensors for temperature, humidity and smoke detection, creating a comprehensive monitoring environment that feeds into DCIM systems .

Newer smart PDU models offer numerous advanced capabilities beyond basic monitoring. Integration of AI and predictive analytics enables them to forecast usage trends, identify anomalies and trigger maintenance requests before failures occur. They can analyze energy patterns to optimize load balancing and enable real-time power cycling based on historical data.

A smart PDU makes it easier to monitor power consumption remotely by connecting multiple devices across locations, providing immediate access. It can often automatically gather and send power usage data to integrated systems for deeper insight into your data centers' power consumption. It can use this data to shift power and cooling resources to meet increased workloads, identify devices' specific PUE rates or proactively plan the replacement of inefficient devices.

Like other smart devices, a smart PDU's main characteristic is its remote accessibility and control. Usually, the device vendor provides this remote access; otherwise, you can integrate it with your larger data center monitoring system.

Key considerations when selecting a smart PDU

Smart PDUs provide precise monitoring and control of your data center's energy consumption, helping ensure its reliability, functionality and adaptability. However, before selecting the right smart PDU, consider several key factors.

Reliability

The more features packed into technology, the more problems it can have. Choose a smart PDU from a manufacturer that focuses on quality and reliability. Not all manufacturers test 100% of the units they ship to customers, which could leave you with a PDU that has core functionality issues.

Identify manufacturers that test every unit they ship and perform effective reliability testing as part of their quality assurance.

Requirements and goals

Most vendors offer a variety of PDU options, including smart PDUs. Each PDU addresses different power challenges, so define your organization's specific challenges before selecting a PDU.

For example, if you have a large data center footprint at a heavily staffed location, focus on keeping costs down and saving physical space, which means a basic PDU can suffice. However, if you have the same footprint at a facility managed by a remote services provider, a smart PDU can save you money by reducing manual power restoration for your devices.

Power density

Today's data centers face critical decisions around power density. Consider whether you'll be supporting AI, machine learning, edge computing or other high-performance computing workloads that demand significantly higher power levels. According to Deloitte, the average rack power density has increased from 15-20 kW per rack in traditional data centers to 36-132 kW for AI-centric racks. Your PDU selection must account for both current and anticipated future power requirements.

Review the devices you power and monitor, where they're located, and the maintenance and support they require. If you're managing edge computing sites or remote locations, prioritize PDUs with strong remote management capabilities, as on-site support may be limited or unavailable.

Temperature resistance

Data centers get hot. Some facilities may try to save on cooling costs by raising the temperature, which can cause certain PDUs to operate outside their designed temperature ranges. This challenge has intensified with AI workloads that generate significantly more heat than traditional computing.

Verify the temperature range of your chosen PDU to ensure it works for your geographic location and data center. You might require a higher-grade smart PDU to ensure it remains available for service at higher temperatures.

Adaptability and scalability

Most data centers use high-density racking and smaller devices, allowing for more devices in smaller spaces. This leads to lower facility costs as they have a smaller footprint, but demands greater efficiency and control of each device for optimal performance.

Upgradeable smart PDUs offer greater flexibility than basic PDUs, enabling you to future-proof your data center. They can adapt to changing business needs without wholesale replacements or power interruptions and can be upgraded to accommodate new technologies. The trend toward modular PDUs has accelerated, allowing data centers to upgrade capabilities without replacing entire units, which is particularly important as power requirements continue to escalate.

Newer smart PDUs support incremental capacity expansion through their component-level modular designs. Add or remove parts as the infrastructure grows without replacing the unit. Some PDUs offer hot-swappable components, such as controllers, that can be replaced live without interrupting power to individual outlets. This supports continuous operation during upgrades and maintenance -- saving time and money as the data center continues to run.

Redundancy and high availability

For mission-critical operations, redundancy in a PDU configuration is essential to maintaining uptime. An N+1 redundancy model means having the minimum number of PDUs needed for full operation (N) plus one additional unit for backup. For example, if you require four PDUs, N+1 would include five units.

Dual-input PDUs with automatic transfer switch functionality provide a more advanced N+1 redundancy at the rack level by connecting two independent power sources to a single PDU. When primary power fails, the ATS automatically switches to the backup source, keeping connected devices and infrastructure online during an outage or failure.

Security

Because smart PDUs connect to a corporate network, cybersecurity should be a priority. Attackers increasingly exploit IoT devices and network infrastructure that cannot have traditional endpoint detection installed, making smart PDUs a prime target, according to PacketWatch.

Start by encrypting all data transmitted to and from the PDU to secure both the PDUs and the networks they transmit data through. Implement role-based access controls to protect the PDUs themselves, the firewalls they sit behind and any other connected systems. Smart PDUs should have their own cybersecurity protections in place, such as embedded firewalls that protect against DDoS attacks, login credential limits for multiple clients and timeouts for inactive sessions to prevent unauthorized access.

Consider including the following in your smart PDUs' security infrastructure: a zero-trust network architecture, multifactor authentication for administrative access, network segmentation that isolates PDUs on management networks from general IT traffic and secure firmware update mechanisms with verified patches. Regular security audits and vulnerability assessments are critical, as smart PDUs are often overlooked in security reviews despite representing essential infrastructure components.

Also consider the physical security of your smart PDUs, as power outages can degrade network performance. Some smart PDUs have outlet locking mechanisms that secure the plugs to the PDU and prevent accidental removal.

Edge computing

Edge computing has become a major driver of PDU adoption because of its efficiency and remote capabilities. Edge data centers often operate in remote locations with limited IT staff, making remote monitoring and management essential rather than optional.

For edge deployments, look for compact PDUs. They should be designed to handle non-traditional data center environments, operate over a wider temperature range, include advanced remote management features since on-site support may be limited, and support unmanned or lights-out operations. Switched PDUs are particularly effective for edge sites, offering complete remote control of individual outlets to support power cycling, remote shutdowns and usage optimization.

Environmental, social and governance and sustainability reporting

Sustainability has shifted from a voluntary initiative to a mandatory reporting requirement in many jurisdictions, including the U.S. and Europe. Smart PDUs play a crucial role in environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance by providing granular energy consumption data at the outlet and circuit level, enabling precise carbon footprint calculations.

Real-time reporting capabilities allow for automated data collection that feeds sustainability dashboards and regulatory reporting systems. Integration with DCIM systems ensures that PDU data flows directly into data center infrastructure management platforms for comprehensive energy tracking and PUE calculations, a key sustainability metric.

When selecting a smart PDU for ESG compliance, ensure it integrates with your reporting systems and provides the granularity required by the facility's regulatory requirements. Look for PDUs that can automatically generate reports and export data in formats compatible with ESG reporting frameworks.