How to calculate data center cooling requirements

Environmental effects can severely impact data center equipment. Excessive heat buildup can damage servers, causing them to shut down automatically. Regularly operating them at higher-than-acceptable temperatures shortens their life span and leads to more frequent replacement.

It's not just high temperatures that are a danger. High humidity can lead to condensation, corrosion and contaminants, such as dust gathering on equipment in a data center. Meanwhile, low humidity leads to electrostatic discharges between two objects that damage equipment, too.

A properly calibrated cooling system can prevent these issues and keep your data center at the correct temperature and humidity. It ultimately reduces operational risk from damaged equipment. Here's how your organization can determine what cooling standards the data center needs.

Data center cooling standards The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) develops and publishes thermal and humidity guidelines for data centers. The latest edition outlines the temperatures and humidity levels at which you can reliably operate a data center based on the equipment classification. In the most recent guidelines, ASHRAE recommends that IT equipment be used with the following: temperatures between 18 and 27 degrees C or 64 and 81 degrees F;

dew point of -9 degrees C to 15 degrees C; and

relative humidity of 60%. Determining the proper environment for IT equipment depends on its classification (A1-A4), which is based on the type of equipment it is and how it should run, in descending order of sensitivity. A1 equipment refers to enterprise servers and other storage devices that require the strictest environmental control. A4 applies to PCs, storage products, workstations and volume servers and has the broadest range of allowable temperatures and humidity. Previous versions focused on reliability and uptime rather than energy costs. As data centers became more aware of energy-saving techniques and efficiency, ASHRAE developed classes that outlined the environmental and energy impact better.

How to calculate data center cooling requirements To calculate your data center cooling needs, you need several pieces of data: the total heat output of your equipment, the floor area in square feet (ft2), your facility design and the electrical system power rating. One thing to remember is that some older equipment might have been designed to older ASHRAE cooling standards. So, if your data center has a mix of equipment, you must figure out an acceptable temperature and humidity range for all the equipment in your facility. Here's a general calculation you can start with to get a baseline British thermal unit (BTU) cooling size: (Room square footage x 20) + (IT equipment watt usage x 3.14) + (Active people in the room x 400) But this is just the start. If you want a more accurate estimate and plan for your facility's future cooling needs, keep reading.

Measuring the heat output Heat can be expressed using various measures, including BTUs, tons (t) and watts (W). If your equipment uses multiple units, you must convert them to a common format for comparison. Here's a quick conversion chart if your data center uses different ones: To convert… Multiply by… BTU/hour into watts 0.293 Watts into BTU/hour 3.41 Tons into watts 3530 Watts into tons 0.000283 Generally speaking, the power consumed by an IT device is nearly all converted into heat, while the power sent through data lines is negligible. That means the thermal output of the device in watts is equal to its power consumption.

Heat output special cases Because some devices generate heat differently than the general rule of "their power consumption equals their heat output," you must calculate them separately: Lighting. Like IT equipment, the watt output of lighting roughly equals the heat output. Take this number and multiply it by 4.25 to determine the lighting BTU. If you have LED lighting, reduce this total by one-third.

Like IT equipment, the watt output of lighting roughly equals the heat output. Take this number and multiply it by 4.25 to determine the lighting BTU. If you have LED lighting, reduce this total by one-third. Windows. If your data facility has windows, you must calculate how much heat is generated by sunlight from all the windows. A general calculation is 60 BTU/hour per ft 2 of window, but to get the exact numbers, look at ASHRAE's specific formulas for these calculations for windows. They consider location, hours of sunlight, building materials, window materials, refraction rates and more.

If your data facility has windows, you must calculate how much heat is generated by sunlight from all the windows. A general calculation is 60 BTU/hour per ft of window, but to get the exact numbers, look at ASHRAE's specific formulas for these calculations for windows. They consider location, hours of sunlight, building materials, window materials, refraction rates and more. External heat (on walls, roofs, etc.). Externally facing walls or your roof can affect the total heat output in a data center, especially large ones. Again, consult with ASHRAE's guidelines on how to handle this.

Externally facing walls or your roof can affect the total heat output in a data center, especially large ones. Again, consult with ASHRAE's guidelines on how to handle this. People. Multiply the maximum number of people who'd be in the facility at any time by 400 to determine the total occupant BTU.

Multiply the maximum number of people who'd be in the facility at any time by 400 to determine the total occupant BTU. Uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems. Even though these systems and units don't normally run at 100% capacity, use their maximum capacity when calculating heat output, as that could be a factor if they're in use.

Even though these systems and units don't normally run at 100% capacity, use their maximum capacity when calculating heat output, as that could be a factor if they're in use. Power distribution systems. These systems only give off a portion of their stated power usage as heat, so use this formula to calculate its heat output: (0.02 x power system rating) + (0.02 x total IT load power).

These systems only give off a portion of their stated power usage as heat, so use this formula to calculate its heat output: (0.02 x power system rating) + (0.02 x total IT load power). Voice over IP (VoIP) routers. Up to one-third of a VoIP router's power consumption is sent to remote terminals, so divide its max power output by one-third for cooling calculations.

Up to one-third of a VoIP router's power consumption is sent to remote terminals, so divide its max power output by one-third for cooling calculations. HVAC and other cooling systems. Cooling fans and compressors in AC systems create substantial heat. However, it's almost immediately released outdoors rather than inside the data center, so they can be ignored.

Calculating the total heat output Now that you've gathered all the data, you simply add them up to determine your total cooling requirements for the data center. And, if you're using BTUs as your base unit, you must divide your total by 3,412 to determine the total cooling required in kilowatts (kW).

Other environmental factors Beyond the special environmental factors mentioned previously, a few other factors can influence a data center's heat output calculations. Ignoring them could lead to an incorrectly sized cooling system and increase your overall cooling investment. Air humidity HVAC systems are often designed to control humidity and remove heat. Ideally, they would keep a constant humidity level, yet the air-cooling function often creates substantial condensation and a loss of humidity. So, many data centers use supplemental humidification equipment to make up for this loss, adding more heat. Large data centers with significant air mixing -- the mixing of hot and cold air from areas inside the facility -- generally need supplemental humidification. The cooling system must help compensate for the movement of the hotter air in the facility. These data centers must oversize their cooling systems by up to 30% because of that. Condensation isn't always an issue in smaller data centers or wiring closets, so the cooling system might be able to handle humidification on its own through the regular return ducting already in place. The return ducts eliminate the risk of condensation by design so that the HVAC system can operate at 100% cooling capacity. Oversizing cooling A data center's cooling needs can change over time, so you should consider oversizing your cooling system for future growth. Oversizing also has the added benefits of being used for redundancy if part of the cooling system fails at some point or if you must take part of it down for maintenance. Generally speaking, HVAC consultants recommend adding as much redundancy as your budget allows or at least one more unit than your calculations say you need. HVAC consultants typically multiply the heat output of all IT equipment by 1.5 to enable future expansion.