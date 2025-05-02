Complexities of integrating AI into legacy data centers

Data centers of all sizes are integrating advanced AI servers into their infrastructure as the workload demand increases. Incorporating AI into legacy data centers is complex because they weren't designed to handle increased server loads and heat.

AI integration requires specialized designs similar to those in hyperscale data centers, which also face high load challenges. Advancements in processing speed and the growing demand for AI servers cause processors to generate more heat than conventional cooling systems in legacy data centers. Cooling systems must evolve to keep pace with increased temperatures. This involves infrastructure and design changes to floor loading, cabinet space, rack density and power management, as well as the integration of liquid cooling systems.

Floor loading and cabinets Early rack cabinets were 24 inches (610 millimeters) square and weighed about 250 pounds (113 kilograms). Most building floors could support this when loads were spread by raised access floors. Advancements and integration of AI servers increase the weight and size of cabinets. Modern cabinets can now support 2,500-3,000 pounds (1,134-1,361 kg). Heavier cabinets might require floor ratings that exceed most new construction. Admins should replace or reinforce cabinets to support the increased weights of AI servers. This requires assessment of cabinet size and weight, the number of server racks, aisle design, cooling systems and raised floor weight capacity, which varies by floor height and equipment placement. Exceptionally deep cabinets typically do not fit into legacy row spacings, making the layout challenging. IBM has an available floor load calculator that estimates the equipment floor load value.

Power Standard data center cabinets contain 42 rack units, with the most common rack configurations ranging between 100 kilowatts and 150 kW. Legacy data centers were designed to use a rack density of 5 kW to 10 kW. AI server integration demands a rack density of at least 50 kW. Conventional AC circuits and wiring can't efficiently deliver the electrical current necessary for larger AI arrays. Additionally, conventional power cords, plugs and receptacles aren't rated for the temperatures in AI server cabinets. Many AI platforms have standardized on 400-volt DC, requiring special power supplies and integrated power distribution buses. Admins should hire experts to integrate all power into a cabinet complex with the computing rack and install power buses to manage electrical distribution above raised floors. This increases airflow and cooling efficiency. Figure 1. Potential power feeder requirements The circuit ratings in Figure 1 only serve one AI computing cluster platform, which is likely the most installed in a legacy data center. Larger installations use even higher voltages, and all power should be redundant. Stable uninterruptible power supply energy is critical for AI infrastructures, which operate at 100% capacity all the time. Admins must assess the increased power necessary to integrate and sustain AI server operations and update electrical systems to accommodate the energy demand. Admins should also assess backup generators and upgrade them to ensure backup systems can handle increased energy consumption to mitigate downtime.