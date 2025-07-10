How to reduce corporate e-waste and why it matters

Enterprise tech is a major contributor to the e-waste problem, and IT leaders are key to addressing it.

The number of devices slated for enterprise use is, in part, what's driving the growing amount of e-waste. Another contributing factor is the frequency with which organizations are replacing devices. Every time a company throws out IT hardware, metals, plastics, glass and hazardous materials end up in the environment, not to mention the resulting emissions from greenhouse gases.

But when organizations adopt a strategy of sustainable device management, in combination with sound disposal practices, company leaders can reduce the company's e-waste and, by extension, the organization's carbon footprint.

How to decrease e-waste volume Leaders can use these strategies to address the increasing issue of e-waste. Review equipment refresh cycles To reduce e-waste, IT leaders need to evaluate how often their organizations replace employees' devices. For example, IT leaders can assess and modify equipment refresh cycles, according to "The green IT revolution: a blueprint for CIOs to combat climate change," published in 2022 by McKinsey & Company. As part of this process, leaders might examine and adjust "device-to-person" ratios, according to the McKinsey report. For example, if there is one printer per eight people, it might be feasible to assign a single printer to a group of 16 employees. The same McKinsey report also mentions that tech buyers should also vet manufacturers and suppliers on their sustainable practices regarding circular component design, designing for longer lifespans, and recycling, refurbishing and repairing. Work with circular-minded suppliers Using easily disassembled and reassembled IT equipment can make for more sustainable IT hardware asset management. With this in mind, organizations should engage with suppliers that offer modular systems with easy-to-swap components, according to "How IT Asset Management can contribute towards sustainability," published in 2021 by the ISO ITAM Standards Committee, headquartered in Geneva. IT and business leaders should also consider selecting products designed to be taken apart and put back together again, according to the ISO ITAM report. For example, assembling items with screws rather than glue. In addition, selecting systems that can take advantage of openly available firmware updates, rendering the device easy to upgrade for reuse can help to reduce e-waste, according to the same ISO ITAM report. Consider third-party ITAD providers Using third-party IT asset disposition (ITAD) providers can help facilitate the circular economy approach because these companies are manufacturer-agnostic, according to the ISO ITAM report. ITAD providers can accept a mixed bag of IT equipment such as laptops, PCs, printers and servers. Organizations might also opt to work with refurbished hardware suppliers to buy spare parts in bulk, enabling them to oversee refurbishment, repair and reuse in-house, according to the same ISO ITAM report. Find new uses for IT equipment Companies have several choices when it comes to dealing with old IT equipment. Sometimes, it can be as simple as reimaging a computer used by a former employee and assigning it to a new recruit. IT leaders might also consider reselling usable used equipment, according to the ISO ITAM report. Not only is this decision greener than sending the equipment to a landfill, it's also a way of offsetting the costs associated with new tech purchases. Organizations can also donate reusable equipment to charities or schools, which might also be eligible for a tax deduction. Another option is to set up a program where employees can purchase used IT equipment, according to the ISO ITAM report. This opportunity offsets tech costs for the organization, and staff might see this as a benefit. There's also the opportunity to break down equipment and remove individual components for use in other hardware systems, according to the ISO ITAM report. Recycling is another option, albeit the least sustainable one of the reduce-reuse-recycle triad, according to the same ISO ITAM report. Recycling tech offers means smelting to recover rare earth minerals, but this yields its own toxic or dangerous by-products. However, recycling is still better for the environment than sending equipment to the landfills. Moreover, methods that focus on circular economy principles can help support sustainability.