7 benefits of using a 3PL provider for reverse logistics

Reverse logistics is the processing and managing of products that are returned by consumers. Some companies choose to outsource reverse logistics to a third-party logistics provider, which can improve their operations in various ways.

Challenges can arise from working with a 3PL provider, including the fact that a company will no longer oversee all aspects of the supply chain and may have to follow required 3PL procedures. But working with a 3PL that has experience with returns processes can save companies time and money.

Learn more about the benefits of working with a 3PL for returns management.

1. Some 3PLs are already knowledgeable about reverse logistics Some 3PLs offer returns management as part of larger logistics services, with other areas of expertise including transportation, warehousing, order fulfillment and e-commerce. Using a 3PL that offers reverse logistics services avoids the need for company leaders to learn about the reverse logistics process and create a strategy for it, freeing them up to focus on other business topics.

2. A 3PL has established relationships with supply chain partners A 3PL has already created business partnerships with retailers and carriers as well as others involved in the supply chain, so a company working with a 3PL won't have to spend time looking for the right business relationships. A 3PL's experience with this can help improve collaboration across the supply chain and can be a particular advantage for companies that are just starting out, as their leaders are likely not as familiar with the marketplace.

3. A 3PL has already optimized its returns processes Large 3PLs that offer reverse logistics services may handle returns for dozens or hundreds of clients, so the providers have often already streamlined their processes. Some examples of the strategies 3PLs may put into place to make their returns operations as effective as possible include the following: Consolidating returns, which can help lower shipping costs.

Optimizing routes to make the shipment of returns as efficient as possible.

Scheduling batches of returns with suppliers and manufacturers. When 3PLs operate as efficiently as possible, their customers benefit as well.

4. A 3PL can help its clients expand internationally As a company grows, its leaders may decide to bring its operations to new countries. 3PLs with global operations will already possess an understanding of local business practices and partners in those areas, which can help their clients establish themselves more easily in a new area. The 3PL will also be able to provide a central point of contact for supply chain management as the company expands to new countries.

5. A 3PL can help improve customer service One of the advantages a 3PL can provide is increased insight for customers into a shipment location or refund. A 3PL can provide a company's customers with access to integrated tracking portals, where customers can log in and view the status of their returned package. This access can help reduce customer frustration, as they'll gain more visibility into timing of their refund or the time when they'll receive a replacement item.

6. A 3PL can follow a company's returns guidelines A 3PL can work with a company to determine the best returns processing practices for the company. Some options that a company may establish with a 3PL for processing returns include the following, depending on the condition of the returned item: Products are restocked and resold to customers.

Products are refurbished and restocked for future sale.

Products are stripped for parts.

Products are donated.

Products are recycled or destroyed.