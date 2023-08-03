Customer experience strategy: 5 tips to build a valuable CX

Providing an exceptional customer experience is a foundational mission of many organizations, but that doesn't make it easy.

CX is constantly evolving, as new technologies arise and customer expectations change. In order to not fall behind customer demands, organizations need a solid customer experience strategy. This requires CX leaders to understand what customers want from their experience -- i.e., what interaction channels they value and what factors make a great experience. A CX strategy should include best practices to gather customer feedback, secure their loyalty and benefit the agent workforce.

What is a customer experience strategy? A CX strategy addresses all the experiences customers have with a business through their journeys. Many, if not most, modern customer experiences are digital, so a CX strategy should support multiple interaction channels, whether the customer's first point of contact is a physical store, web search or social media. Overall, technology is a key piece of a customer experience strategy. CX leaders should ensure their strategies support true omnichannel communication, enabling customers to move seamlessly from one point to the next without repeating themselves. This approach also enables agents to be as helpful as possible and handle customer interactions with AI, analytics and automation wherever suitable.

Why is a customer experience strategy important? Modern consumers can be as unpredictable as they are powerful. Organizations need a strong customer experience strategy to ensure they don't deliver bad experiences, create churn or damage their reputations. Consumers' tolerance for poor customer service is low, and they are more likely to share poor experiences online or with their friends and families. Organizations need a strong customer experience strategy to ensure they don't deliver bad experiences, create churn or damage their reputations. On the other hand, getting CX right can bring revenue gains and improve other key business metrics. For example, Metrigy's "Customer Experience Optimization: 2023-24" study examined the use of AI for CX across four key metrics: revenue, operational costs, CX and agent productivity. In their general use of AI, the most successful organizations saw revenue, customer ratings and agent efficiency increase, while operational costs dropped. These kinds of gains are possible with a solid CX strategy.