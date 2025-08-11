Is Apache Iceberg worth a full migration?

We provide market insights, research and advisory, and technical validations for tech buyers.

Apache Iceberg has become a trendy platform, pitched as a modern table format designed to solve longstanding data lake limitations. Its growing adoption reflects demand for a consistent and flexible data infrastructure.

Features like schema evolution; atomicity, consistency, isolation and durability (ACID) guarantees; and time travel make it a strong candidate for cloud-native analytics, but the tradeoffs around cost, complexity and operational readiness can affect the value proposition.

Is it the remedy vendors claim, or is it just the latest object of hype for organizations to chase after?

Iceberg features and benefits Apache Iceberg offers technical benefits that appeal to organizations working around the limits of traditional data lakes: ACID transactions, consistency and schema evolution. These features go beyond the common data lake approach of using managed file formats, like Parquet or ORC, and a catalog like Hive Metastore.

These features go beyond the common data lake approach of using managed file formats, like Parquet or ORC, and a catalog like Hive Metastore. Time travel. Iceberg supports rollback and point-in-time queries for analytics workloads and handling data quality problems.

Iceberg supports rollback and point-in-time queries for analytics workloads and handling data quality problems. Vendor agnosticism. Unlike proprietary formats tied to specific stacks, Iceberg enables teams to avoid lock-in across environments. Major cloud providers and data platform vendors, such as Databricks and Snowflake, now support Iceberg, giving the format an even stronger ecosystem than it had only a few years ago.

Migration costs Moving an organization to Iceberg comes with significant costs, especially for companies that have existing data infrastructures: The most immediate cost is the migration itself. Converting existing data assets and pipelines into Iceberg format requires validation and takes up a lot of engineering time that would otherwise be used to support business priorities.

There's also the cost of operational reset. Teams need to be retrained to build comfort in the new operational model; retrain on new workflows; and reestablish documentation, monitoring and troubleshooting procedures.

Iceberg's ecosystem, while growing, still falls short of many well-established data management products. Organizations can still expect gaps, limitations or performance issues not seen in the original use cases during the evaluation process.

Who should migrate? Apache Iceberg offers clear advantages in certain use cases. Organizations building a data platform from scratch can adopt Iceberg with no migration overhead. However, those experiencing serious limitations with their current approach, such as consistency, schema evolution or query performance in a data lake setting, may find its features more aligned with their needs. Teams with strong internal data engineering resources or reliable external support are better equipped to overcome the adoption barriers. Migration diverts engineering resources from more immediate, strategic business problems.

Who should use caution? For many organizations, a full migration to Iceberg may be inadvisable, such as in the following situations: If existing data infrastructure meets business requirements and data teams aren't facing critical pain points in consistency, schema evolution, data quality and performance, the traditional "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" argument should prevail.

Migration diverts engineering resources from more immediate, strategic business problems.

For data lakes built around optimizations for a specific vendor, it's possible that the generic approach of Iceberg reduces performance for existing workloads.