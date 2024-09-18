Elevate customer experience with AI and analytics

In today's competitive online business landscape, customer experience is crucial for attracting and retaining customers. With advancements in technologies like AI and data analytics, businesses have unprecedented opportunities to understand and anticipate customer needs. However, many organizations face challenges in effectively integrating these tools, complicating the development of a customer-centric culture.

Designing a solid CX strategy is a top priority for businesses globally. According to Forrester, over 80% of business leaders are prioritizing CX initiatives moving forward. This reflects the growing recognition that a strong customer experience can differentiate a brand in a crowded market.

Upcoming event: Elevating Customer Experiences to Create Impact

On Sept. 10-11, BrightTALK and TechTarget Editorial will host the "Elevating Customer Experiences to Create Impact" summit. This virtual summit will feature thought leaders from various industries sharing insights on designing effective CX strategies.

Meet the speakers

Robin Gareiss, CEO of Metrigy, brings a data-driven approach to her session, "How AI is Helping -- and Hurting -- Service and Sales Agents." Join her session to get exclusive insights from a new global study on AI's impact in contact centers. "AI-enabled customer engagement will improve customer experience only if implemented and executed properly," she cautions. She will discuss the conditions under which AI boosts efficiency and satisfaction, and when it can undermine these goals, providing a balanced view of AI's potential and pitfalls in customer service.

Trish Wethman, chief customer officer at Best Egg, believes in building a strong connection between the people in the organization and the customers they serve. In her presentation, "The Road to CX Excellence: Navigating Customer-Centric Innovation," she will share tried-and-tested strategies her team has used to thrive in the years after the pandemic, striking a good balance between customer needs and driving business outcomes. With over 15 years of experience driving customer focus across various industries, she will explore how organizations can make the most of customer data and real-time market insights to foster innovation. She notes the excitement around "the explosion of Generative AI solutions" in customer experience, emphasizing how this technology can enhance productivity and scalability in ways previously unmanageable. "Generative AI will not replace your team," she explains, "it should allow them to focus on the tasks that will help create even more actionable customer products and services."

Heidi Geilke, a seasoned consultant with a background in transforming customer service teams, will dive into the challenges of "Overcoming Resistance to Change in the Face of Transforming Customer Services." Her extensive experience across diverse industries gives her a unique perspective on the barriers to change facing customer service operations today. She advocates for creating a culture that sees change as an opportunity rather than a hurdle. "By normalizing change and focusing on its advantages, leaders can build a dynamic and resilient customer service culture," Geilke suggests. Her presentation will offer a roadmap for implementing change, covering expectation management and building growth-oriented mindsets across teams.

Brian Cantor, managing director, digital at Customer Management Practice, will focus on the strategic use of AI for customer loyalty in his talk, "AI for Loyalty: Boost Customer Engagement with Customer-Centric AI Strategies." Cantor will highlight both the promise and the perils of AI in enhancing customer experiences. Drawing on data from the latest market studies, he will explore how businesses can use AI as an ally rather than a hindrance in building lasting customer loyalty.

Roy Atkinson, CEO and principal advisor of Clifton Butterfield will round out the event with his deep insights into service management and digital leadership. Known for his thought leadership and expertise, Atkinson will share best practices and forward-looking strategies to help businesses thrive in the digital age.

Key themes and takeaways

The summit will cover several critical themes:

Customer-centric innovation. Learn to utilize data and technology for personalized strategies that drive growth.

Learn to utilize data and technology for personalized strategies that drive growth. Overcoming resistance to change. Gain effective change management strategies to transform customer service without disrupting morale.

Gain effective change management strategies to transform customer service without disrupting morale. The role of AI in customer engagement. Understand how AI is reshaping customer interactions and how to implement it effectively.

Understand how AI is reshaping customer interactions and how to implement it effectively. Loyalty building in the age of AI. Discover how to use AI to foster deeper relationships with customers.

How to register

Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your customer experience strategy. Register now to secure your spot and gain invaluable insights that can help you improve customer relationships and maintain a competitive edge.

